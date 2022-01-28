Judy Roberts on Catholics Schools Week 2022, and CNA’s Shannon Mullen (Jan. 29)
Many Catholics across the U.S. are celebrating Catholic schools this week. And there’s reason to applaud all those connected with our Catholic schools for staying open and persevering through what’s now the third academic year impacted by COVID-19. Register correspondent Judy Roberts brings us highlights of Catholic Schools Week. Then we turn to Catholic News Agency’s editor-in-chief Shannon Mullen for an Editors’ Corner discussing news and stories you won’t want to miss.