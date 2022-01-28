Support the register

The new Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Miami, Jim Rigg, greets a student on his first day of school after summer vacation at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Miami, Aug. 18, 2021.
The new Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of Miami, Jim Rigg, greets a student on his first day of school after summer vacation at St. Lawrence Catholic School in Miami, Aug. 18, 2021.

Judy Roberts on Catholics Schools Week 2022, and CNA’s Shannon Mullen (Jan. 29)

Many Catholics across the U.S. are celebrating Catholic schools this week. And there’s reason to applaud all those connected with our Catholic schools for staying open and persevering through what’s now the third academic year impacted by COVID-19. Register correspondent Judy Roberts brings us highlights of Catholic Schools Week. Then we turn to Catholic News Agency’s editor-in-chief Shannon Mullen for an Editors’ Corner discussing news and stories you won’t want to miss.

Joseph M. Scheidler, 93, former National Director of the Pro-Life Action League.

Catholic Schools and a Pro-Life Warrior (Jan. 30)

A new book is looking at the unexpected success of Catholic schools in Massachusetts and asking some hard questions about Catholic education. This week on Register Radio we are joined by Cara Candal, co-editor of the book A Vision of Hope: Catholic Schooling in Massachusetts. And then, we have just marked the anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, and Register contributor Mary FioRito and Catholic Woman’s Forum joins us to remember the pro-life legend Joe Scheidler and to assess the pro-life cause at this moment in our country.

