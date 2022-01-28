Judy Roberts on Catholics Schools Week 2022, and CNA’s Shannon Mullen (Jan. 29)

A new book is looking at the unexpected success of Catholic schools in Massachusetts and asking some hard questions about Catholic education. This week on Register Radio we are joined by Cara Candal, co-editor of the book A Vision of Hope: Catholic Schooling in Massachusetts. And then, we have just marked the anniversary of the infamous Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision, and Register contributor Mary FioRito and Catholic Woman’s Forum joins us to remember the pro-life legend Joe Scheidler and to assess the pro-life cause at this moment in our country.