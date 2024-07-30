Hundreds of Catholic Relics Rescued After Philippines Hit With Flood

MARIKINA CITY, Philippines — On July 24, massive flooding due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Carina nearly destroyed a Philippine chapel honoring relics of Catholic saints.

“I was alone from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m., crying and fearing what might happen,” Dave Dela Cruz, a lay Dominican and administrator of the Reliquarium: The Home of the Sacred Relics in Marikina, told the Register via The Relic Project.

Established in 2018 in Marikina City, Philippines, the Reliquarium has served as a beacon of light, dedicated to the cause of canonization of Blessed Ivan Merz. Blessed Ivan was a layperson who dedicated his life to leading and educating the youth in faith and Christian life. He is regarded as one of the pillars of the Catholic faith and action in Croatia, and he promoted liturgical renewal in his country, inspiring many. Dela Cruz has been the vice postulator of the cause of canonization of Blessed Ivan since 2010.

“As I carried the relics, I whispered prayers for those affected by the disaster,” Dela Cruz recalled. “Although I could barely walk at the time, I persisted with their help, hoping for their prayers for the people of Marikina City and the Philippines, who were greatly affected by the typhoon.”

Walking through floodwater to enter the Reliquarium, Cruz described the process of saving the relics as the Marikina River was rising rapidly. There is a history of typhoons hitting the region, causing flood damage in the chapel.

“I prioritized saving the Blessed Sacrament and keeping Jesus safe in another tabernacle in the small room where we say private prayers,” Dela Cruz shared. The lay Dominican then chose to save the relics closest to the floor.

“After securing the Blessed Sacrament and some relics, I needed to move the chairs and other sanctuary furniture, including our organ, to a higher floor,” Dela Cruz described. “The floor was wet, and I didn’t realize the stairs were also slippery. I slipped from the second floor and fell down the steps near the toilet door. I thought I might not survive the fall.”

“However, my guardian angel helped me up,” he added, “and despite my arrhythmia, I managed to carry the heavy furniture and the organ on my own.”

Dela Cruz recalled how he carried the relics two at a time, with one relic in each hand, going to the second floor and to the sanctuary. He explained that since he “believes relics are more precious than gold and feel blessed to be their custodian at the Reliquarium,” he must show them profound respect because the saints are protectors and intercessors.

When asked why he took such care in rescuing the Blessed Sacrament and the relics in a time-sensitive and dangerous situation, Dela Cruz explained:

“I always emphasize to our young people that Jesus must be our top priority. The Blessed Sacrament should always come first. We must prioritize the Body of Jesus, especially since our bishop has blessed us with the gift of having [Christ] present in our chapel,” Dela Cruz said.

“The typhoon would not stop me from giving proper reverence to these saints who have aided me and many others,” he continued. He explained that this was his way of expressing his gratitude and asking for the saints’ help to save the chapel from the flood.

Despite being alone and almost dying, Dela Cruz successfully saved all the relics in the chapel. The volunteers at the Reliquarium cleaned the chapel in preparation for Mass on Sunday and the return of the relics.

‘The Relics Are Our Treasures’

Dela Cruz’s personal involvement with the Reliquarium began during his liturgical studies at the Paul VI Institute of Liturgy in Bukidnon, which culminated in his research paper, “A Catechesis on the Veneration of the Saints and Their Relics,” later published as More Precious Than Gold by Claretian Publications. His work won the 2013 Cardinal Sin Catholic Book Award for Best Book in Liturgy.

The Reliquarium evolved from an earlier mission, the Tour of Sacred Relics, a mobile public veneration initiative.

The chapel was founded for the reparation and reconciliation against the sacrileges against sacred relics. They began with the Confraternity of Catholic Saints, aimed at promoting the lives of holy individuals and educating on the proper veneration of relics.

“Since our founding, we have been entrusted with relics from various religious sources, particularly after my visits to Rome and Croatia in 2007 while researching Blessed Ivan Merz, prior to my appointment as Vice Postulator,” Dela Cruz explained.

Over time, the Reliquarium in Marikina City has welcomed thousands of pilgrims seeking blessings, healings and miracles through the intercession of Blessed Ivan and other saints.

The Reliquarium promotes veneration of relics. (Photo: Courtesy of Dave Dela Cruz and The Relic Project)





The Blessed Ivan Merz Family, founded in 2003 in conjunction with the Reliquarium, is the association leading for the cause in the Philippines. They offer a range of services, including scholarships, feeding programs for the needy, online Catholic education programs, and the care and protection of sacred relics entrusted to them by religious congregations, priests, families and individuals.

“The relics are our treasures, and the saints are our invaluable assets,” Dela Cruz emphasized. “It is remarkable that, among all the places in our country, the Lord and the saints have chosen us to be their home and guardians. They have dedicated their lives to Jesus; we must follow their example by protecting and honoring them, just as they continually protect us with their prayers and support our missions.”