Vatican’s First Envoy to Postwar Syria Sees a Nation With ‘a Desire for Life’

On Saturday, Jan. 25, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti, prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, celebrated the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Paul’s Shrine in Tabbaleh, Damascus. The occasion marked the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity and the feast of the Conversion of St. Paul.

Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti celebrates the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Paul’s Shrine in Tabbaleh, Damascus, on Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: ACI MENA

In attendance were Patriarch Youssef Absi of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church; apostolic nuncio to Syria Cardinal Mario Zenari; and apostolic vicar of Aleppo and head of the Latin Church in Syria Bishop Hanna Jallouf as well as other bishops, clergy, and a large congregation of believers.

In a brief statement to ACI MENA, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, Gugerotti emphasized that his current visit to Syria is for ecclesiastical purposes only, aiming primarily to assess the conditions of Christians there.

“I am observing the situation and trying to listen to the people here,” Gugerotti remarked. “One day is not enough to fully grasp people’s suffering, but I see life pulsating in Damascus. One sign of this is the bustling markets and crowded streets, which even caused me to arrive late to today’s liturgy. This is a positive indication that there is a desire for life.”

He emphasized that no meetings with government officials are planned during this visit, as his focus remains on engaging with Christian communities and clergy. Political matters are outside the scope of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches.

Faithful attend the Divine Liturgy celebrated by Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti at the Church of St. Paul’s Shrine in Tabbaleh, Damascus, on Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: ACI MENA

In his homily, the Vatican envoy conveyed Pope Francis’ love and solidarity with Syria’s Christians, stating: “I am honored to be here as Pope Francis’ representative. His Holiness deeply understands the burdens that you bear within your hearts and has asked me to convey his heartfelt wish that God fills your hearts with genuine and complete peace.”

Reflecting on Damascus’ significance to Christianity, Cardinal Gugerotti described it as “a beautiful, radiant city that was like a queen during the Roman Empire. Although it now bears the marks of age, it remains a queen. On the very roads you travel daily, a monumental event occurred — Saul, who persecuted Christians relentlessly, fell to the ground here and rose again as Paul, discovering the beauty and mystery of Christ the Lord.”

He added: “Thanks to St. Paul, we gather here today. What could have remained a small Jewish sect opened its doors in Damascus to embrace the entire world. Therefore Paul is rightly called the apostle to the nations. From his story, we learn that Christ’s Church must not be harmed. Anyone who tries to do so will fall and must reckon with their actions. ‘The gates of hell shall not prevail against it.’ This is our faith and our confidence.”

“We are in the hands of God, full of mercy,” the cardinal continued. “Even the fiercest persecutor can fall and lose his sight. When his eyes are opened again, he will realize that violence, rejection, and oppression of others are a rejection of God himself. When you return home tonight, tell your families that God has triumphed and the Church remains unshaken. No one can wrestle with God and survive. Take a deep breath, cast out all fear and confusion, and, like Apostle Thomas, declare ‘My Lord and my God,’ for this will be your strength in the face of persecution and a blessing for all nations.”

A youth choir performs at the Divine Liturgy at the Church of St. Paul’s Shrine in Tabbaleh, Damascus, on Jan. 25, 2025. Credit: ACI MENA

Cardinal Gugerotti concluded by emphasizing the importance of faith and prayer, saying: “We are a large assembly lifting our hands toward heaven, crying out with confidence: ‘Save your people, the people of Syria, O God.’”

Following the liturgy, attendees visited the historic St. Paul’s Grotto adjacent to the church — a site some scholars believe was where Paul experienced visions during his refuge there — and recited the official prayer for Christian unity.

Cardinal Gugerotti’s six-day visit, from Jan. 24–29, marks the first time a Vatican envoy has traveled to Syria since the regime change. As part of his special mission from the pope, the cardinal will also meet with Christian leaders and communities across Damascus, Aleppo, and Homs.