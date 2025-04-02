JD Vance Speaks at Rod Dreher’s ‘Live Not by Lies’ Screening in DC

In his remarks, Vance returned to the theme he raised in his February speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which he criticized European Union leaders for undermining free speech and democracy.

Vice President JD Vance hailed the accomplishments of the Trump administration in ushering in a return to democratic and faith-based values Tuesday evening at the screening of a documentary film series that warns a regime of “soft totalitarianism” threatens the United States and the West.

In his remarks, Vance returned to the theme he raised in his February speech at the Munich Security Conference, in which he criticized European Union leaders for undermining free speech and democracy.

“The ruling elite of the societies have become actively hostile to some of the very ideas that those countries were founded on in the first place,” Vance said before an audience of about 100 people at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. In addition to Vance’s speech, the by-invitation-only event featured a screening and discussion of the first episode of the film series Live Not by Lies released April 1, by Angel Studios.

The vice president praised the 2020 book the film is based upon, Live Not by Lies: A Manual for Christian Dissidents, written by Rod Dreher, who he said is a “dear friend.”

The book’s title comes from a 1974 essay Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn wrote in which he urged his countrymen to stand up for truth and resist the Communist regime’s pervasive ideology. It features the accounts of survivors of Soviet persecution and argues that life in the West today is a sort of “soft totalitarianism” that bears a resemblance to life behind the Iron Curtain.

Vance called the work the author’s “most prophetic” book, pointing to its diagnosis that the problem afflicting the West is a spiritual one, created by the abandonment of the West’s Christian heritage. Dreher is the author of the best-selling 2017 book, The Benedict Option: A Strategy for Christians in a Post-Christian Nation.

“It’s the most prophetic about where Western civilization has gone; and, in particular, some of the very founding ideas of the West, the Christian faith on which all Western nations were in some important respect really based on in their original charter,” Vance said.

“Those very ideas have not just fallen out of favor, and they’re not just less popular than they were 200 years ago or 300 years ago; of course, in the case of our friends in Europe, a thousand years ago. What we’ve seen is that those ideas have become disfavored,” Vance said.

“You see, in Europe, people arrested for praying, and you have the police asking them, ‘Well, what are you praying about?’ — as if it was any of the police’s business. Yes, you see people who are thrown in prison or have their jobs destroyed because they don’t believe the right things or they don’t say the right things, according to the liberal intelligentsia that rules some of these societies, Vance said.

The vice president credited President Donald Trump for “making progress” toward a return to these faith-based values, as evidenced by the administration’s protection of free speech.

“I think if you just look in the past two months in this administration, we’ve gone from a country where we would harass and threaten and investigate and even arrest pro-life protesters to one where we’re encouraging pro-life activists to do what they can to persuade their fellow Americans,” he said.

“A couple of months ago, we had social-media censorship run amok. We were threatening people’s right of free expression for not saying the things that Silicon Valley technology companies told them to say. Now, I believe that we have more free speech on the internet today than we've probably had in 10 or 15 years. So we’re making progress,” Vance continued.

Following the vice president’s remarks, Dreher concurred with Vance’s assessment of the Trump administration’s efforts to reverse the trends he documented in his book but warned against complacency.

Author Rod Dreher speaks April 1 at the Heritage Foundation in Washington. (Photo: Zelda Caldwell/National Catholic Register)





“We are living in a time of hope,” he said. “But we can’t lose our vigilance because the conditions that allow for totalitarianism to rise are still with us,” he said.

“These evil lies do not conquer our institutions overnight, and they won’t be gotten rid of overnight,” he said.

Dreher referred to the work of philosopher Hannah Arendt whose 1951 work The Origins of Totalitarianism, pointed to certain conditions that made Germans and Russians incapable of resisting the state’s “lies,” even to the point of turning against their fellow citizens and reporting their transgressions to authorities.

Arendt, he said, saw that “mass atomization and loneliness, a complete lack of confidence in institutions, a desire for transgression for the sake of transgression,” paved the way for totalitarianism then, adding that those conditions remain with us today.

“I’m very grateful that we have a president and a vice president who are pushing back hard against this stuff,” he said.

He said he hopes the book and the film Live Not by Lies are shared with young people, many of whom know little about the consequences of communism and even profess themselves enamored of it.

“Let’s remember that if we forget the past, we are condemned to repeat it. This film and the book, they’re acts of memory. And do not forget what you see here. And be sure to tell, especially young people, that it’s important to know what communism was,” he said, noting that there are dozens of films on Nazism on Netflix but little focus on communism from the streaming service.

Dreher emphasized, “This is why I believe we have a whole generation, a post-Cold War generation of young people who are all into socialism and communism. That’s all on us. We can now turn it around. But you’ve got to share these stories with young people and let them know what happened and why it matters to them.”

WATCH

Live Not by Lies is produced and distributed by Angel Studios, which previously produced the popular series The Chosen, about the life of Jesus, as well as the film Sound of Freedom. The first episode of the four-part documentary film is now available to stream on the Angel Studios app for members of the Angel Guild, a paid subscription service that allows the studio’s faith-based content to be crowdfunded. To join the Angel Guild, visit Angel Studios’ website. Subsequent episodes will be available to watch each week. Watch the trailer here.