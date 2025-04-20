Pope Francis Meets Vice President Vance, Exchanges Easter Gifts

According to the Holy See Press Office, the private audience took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. The Pope presented Vance with several gifts, including rosaries for Vance and his family and chocolate Easter eggs for the Vance children.

Pope Francis met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday morning at the Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican confirmed.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the private audience took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and lasted only a few minutes. The Pope and the vice president exchanged Easter greetings and spoke briefly in English.

Vance thanked the Holy Father for receiving him and noted, “It’s good to see you in better health.” Pope Francis responded warmly. Both wished each other ‘’Happy Easter.”

During the encounter, the Pope presented Vance with several gifts: a Vatican tie, a red rosary for him, white rosaries for his children, and a set of three large chocolate Easter eggs. A separate white rosary was designated for his wife.

Vance replied, “Thank you. It’s beautiful.”

The meeting followed a formal conversation the day before between Vice President Vance and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state. That discussion focused on international relations, religious freedom and humanitarian concerns.

The Easter weekend meetings marked the vice president’s first official visit to the Vatican since taking office in January. The Holy See has not provided further details about the discussions.