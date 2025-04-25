India Remembers Pope Francis as a ‘Beacon of Compassion’

Glowing tributes pour in for the Holy Father, who dreamed of visiting the South Asian country.

Indian leaders, both religious and political, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have shared reflections about Pope Francis after his death on Easter Monday.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” Modi said in a post on X soon after the death of Pope Francis was made public April 21.

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Modi said: “In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.”

Although Pope Francis could not make the visit to India that he had hoped for, the country has offered an outpouring of condolences. Droupadi Murmu, president of India, traveled to Vatican City to lead the Indian delegation for the funeral taking place tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi, opposition leader in Indian Parliament, described the Pope as “a global voice of compassion, justice, and peace,” posting a photo of the Pope releasing a dove with his X post, as a sign of the Pontiff’s commitment to peace.

The Pope, Gandhi said, “stood by the downtrodden and the marginalized, spoke fearlessly against inequality, and inspired millions across faiths with his message of love and humanity."

Mamata Bannerjee, chief minister of West Bengal state bordering Bangladesh to the east, said the death of the Pope was “a loss for all of humanity.”

“My heart goes out to all my fellow Christian brothers and sisters in India and the rest of the world, and I feel connected with them all in a profound sense of loss and empathy,” Bannerjee said.

Pope Francis was “a transformative figure who led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values,” said M.K. Stalin, chief minister of southern Tamil Nadu state.

The Pope, Stalin said, “was a compassionate and progressive voice who brought humility, moral courage, and a deep sense of empathy to the papacy.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam state in northeast, described Pope Francis as “the strong voice for the vulnerable and significant reforms in the Church.”

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath,” said Sarma, leader of Hindu nationalist BJP party ruling the state.

Remembering the Holy Father, Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of southern Kerala state, said he “was a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalized, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue.”

“His legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality,” hailed Vijayan, who heads the Communist Party-led Kerala government in the Christian heartland.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis, a spiritual guide to billions,” mourned V.D. Satheesan, leader of the opposition in the Kerala Assembly. “A beacon of compassion, humility, and reform, his legacy of faith and service will inspire generations," said Satheesan.

Sri Ravi Shankar, a Hindu ascetic and founder of the “Art of Living” movement, described Pope Francis “a religious figure who stood out for his values and vision.”Hailing the Pope’s efforts “to make the Church more inclusive and understanding of other faiths” Ravishankar said: “Pope Francis believed in bringing people of different religions together.” The Pope’s “concern for the environment and efforts against human trafficking [and] commitment to saving the planet and standing up for human rights, are noteworthy. His call for greater understanding will continue to inspire his followers,” said the globe-trotting Hindu monk.

“We are celebrating the life of a true guide, not just to the Christians but to the entire world,” hailed Maulana Muhammad Ajazur Rahman, secretary-general of the World Peace Organization, addressing a condolence meeting in New Delhi on April 21, organized by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI).

Carmelite of Mary Immaculate Father Roby Kannanchira told the Register that the meeting, planned as an interreligious meeting for Easter, became one of condolences for the late Pontiff as the news came in Monday noontime in India.

“The Pope was an advocate of ahimsa [non-violence], a model of service, humility and humaneness,” said Jain monk Vivek Muni Maharaj.

Leaders of diverse non-Christian religious traditions, including Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian, paid tributes to Pope Francis during the three-hour condolence meeting, along with diplomats and several Christian leaders, including Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto, CBCI secretary-general.

“Pope Francis is the messenger of peace of the 21st century,” eminent writer and social critic M.N. Karassery, based in Kerala, told the Register.

“For the Pope, religion was nonviolence, and it was inspired by Jesus’ teaching ‘Put the sword in the sheath.’ Even in his final Easter message, the Pope called for an end to the war in Gaza and release of the kidnapped,” pointed out Karassery, a retired Muslim professor.

“It is sad that Pope Francis could not make the visit to India he craved for,” observed Karassery.

“I have been knocking on the doors of your government. But they are not opening it,” Pope Francis told a delegation in which Archbishop Couto was present five years ago.

Archbishop Couto shared this remembrance at the end of the interreligious condolence meeting.

Cardinal Baselios mar Cleemis, major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church based in Kerala, also shared with the media what the Pope had told him about hindrances to his Indian visit.

“Your country is great — and your culture. But why is the government not inviting me to your country?” Cardinal Cleemis repeated the concern of the Holy Father shared with him years ago.

That observation from Pope Francis followed the Indian government not extending a formal invitation for the Pope in 2017, when he visited Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar confirmed Pope Francis’ dropping the plan to visit India in November/December 2017 in an interview during the CBCI assembly in February 2018 in Bangalore when he addressed the assembly of Indian bishops.

“Pope Francis had even set apart days for the Indian visit, along with the Bangladesh visit. But since no invitation came from the [ruling BJP] government of India, the Pope’s office called me to arrange the Myanmar visit at short notice,” Cardinal Bo said.

Pope Francis missing an Indian visit, even after Modi met the Pope at the Vatican in 2021 and extended an invitation, made several news headlines with The Hindu national daily carrying a news story on “Pope Francis’ proposed papal visit to India that never happened .”

Pope Francis endeared himself to Indian Catholics, raising four Indians to the sainthood altar: Father Kuriakose Elias Chavara and Sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal in 2014, Holy Family Congregation founder Sister Mariam Thresia in 2019, and Devasahayam, first lay saint of India in 2024 — in addition to canonizing Mother Teresa, foundress of the Missionaries of Charity in 2016.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Cleemis in his media interaction has highlighted the caring and humorous nature of Pope Francis.

When Cardinal Cleemis was leaving after meeting the Pope, he was surprised by the Pope accompanying him to the elevator. “Your Holiness, no need to come. I will go down,” Cardinal Cleemis told the Pope.

Said Pope Francis with his signature smile, “It is my duty to see off those who come to see me.”