Leaders Urge India’s Modi to Curb Spiraling Violence Against Christians

In an appeal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 400 Christian and civil leaders along with 30 church groups have called for “immediate and decisive action … to curb a surge in violence against Christians and especially during Christmas prayers and celebrations.”

“We cry out to you from the depths of our hearts when we are attacked in villages and towns in several states on Christmas Day,” lamented the Christian leaders of diverse denominations in their joint appeal, also sent to federal President Droupadi Murmu, on Dec. 31.

“During this Christmas season alone, at least 14 incidents targeting Christians were reported, ranging from threats and disruptions to arrests and outright attacks, underscoring an alarming trend of rising intolerance and hostility,” said the appeal signed by dozens of prominent Catholic priests, lay leaders, and advocacy groups.

Recent incidents of violence and hostility have included Hindu groups shouting ahead of Christmas services in front of a Catholic cathedral in Lucknow as well as antagonists forcing staff to remove Christmas decorations at a preparatory school in western Gujarat state.

Carol singers were also stopped and teachers threatened in central Madhya Pradesh state, while a food delivery man was stripped of a Santa dress in the city of Bangalore.

The appeal pointed out that these incidents happened “just two days after [Modi] in his address to our Catholic prelates condemned those inciting violence and spreading disharmony which caused disruption in society.”

Attending the Christmas celebration of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in New Delhi, Modi on Dec. 23 said the “teachings of Lord Christ celebrate love, harmony, and brotherhood. It is important that we all work to make this spirit stronger.”

“However, it pains my heart when there are attempts to spread violence and cause disruption in society. It is essential that we come together to fight such challenges,” Modi said at the time.

John Dayal, an outspoken Catholic columnist among the signatories to the appeal, claimed in an interview with CNA on Jan. 3 that Modi exhibited “hypocrisy” in the speech.

“After expressing his ‘pain’ over incidents of violence, Modi did not mention a single incident from daily two cases of targeted hate violence in 2024 in the country. Instead, he cited the bloody Christmas market attack in Germany as an example. This is duplicity and this is what encourages the belligerent Hindu fundamentalists,” Dayal said.

The ecumenical United Christian Forum (UCF) that monitors anti-Christian incidents reported in December that the number of acts of violence throughout 2024 had reached 745 at the end of November.

“In reality, the figures will be much higher. Many other incidents which may have happened but were not reported on our hotline are not included in the total number,” A.C. Michael, the Catholic coordinator of UCF, told CNA.

The Modi government recently sent a special government emissary to Bangladesh over recent atrocities against Hindus there, but the UCF urged the Modi government “to consider setting up a national level enquiry led by a government of India secretary to look into these incidents of Christian minority persecution within India.”

The Christians urged the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party government to “issue clear guidelines to state governments on protecting constitutional rights to religious freedom, ⁠⁠initiate regular dialogue with representatives of all faith communities, and protect the fundamental right to freely profess and practice one’s faith.”

“Inclusivity and harmony are vital not only for the moral fabric of the nation but also for its economic and social prosperity,” they said in the appeal.