Full Text: President Trump Addresses the March for Life 2025

Hello to everyone at the March for Life. It’s a pleasure to speak to you from the beautiful Oval Office. That’s where we are right now, the magnificent Oval Office. And thank you for turning out once again to show your extraordinary love and compassion for the unborn.

Each year, Americans of every age, color and background travel to our nation’s capital by the tens of thousands to stand up for precious little babies who cannot stand up for themselves. I am proud to be the first president ever to have joined you in person.

As you know, this annual march started 52 years ago, on the first anniversary of the disastrous ruling known as Roe v. Wade. That unconstitutional decision took power away from the states and the voters, kicking off 50 years of division and anger. But thanks to your tireless work and devotion across five decades, that historic wrong was set right three years ago. I was so proud to be a participant. Six courageous justices of the Supreme Court of the United States returned the issue to the state legislatures and to the people, where it belongs. It became a vote of the people.

In my second term, we will again stand proudly for families and for life. We will protect the historic gains we have made and stopped the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth, and even after birth: Think of that, after birth; and some people want that, can you believe it? We will work to offer a loving hand to new mothers and young families, and we will support adoption and foster care. We will protect women and vulnerable children.

Under my leadership, a reformed Department of Justice will finally investigate the radical left attacks on churches and crisis-pregnancy centers, and we will bring perpetrators to justice. We will get them to justice, one way or the other. I will also end the weaponization of law enforcement against Americans of faith, and I’m releasing the Christians and pro-life activists who were persecuted by the Biden regime for praying and living out their faith. I just signed that document, and they’re being released.

One such American was Paula Harlow. At 75 years old, Paula was sentenced to two years in prison, after praying outside of a clinic; that’s why she was sentenced to two years. That’s what happened under the Biden regime; in her sentencing, the judge mocked her Christian faith while her husband pleaded to be thrown in jail with his wife, fearing she would die alone behind bars. This week it was my honor to grant a full and complete pardon to Paula and many others who were the victims of this horrific weaponization. Never again will religious persecution be allowed to happen in America.

To all of the very special people marching today in this bitter cold, I know your hearts are warm and your spirits are strong because your mission is just very, very pure: to forge a society that welcomes and protects every child as a beautiful gift from the hand of our Creator.

Thank you for never losing hope and never giving up. Thank you for your tremendous support. God bless you, and God bless America.

WATCH VIA EWTN