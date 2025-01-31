A Choral Bridge: Serbian Orthodox Sing With Sistine Chapel Choir in Rome

The past week featured an event with significant ecumenical meaning: a joint performance of the Sistine Chapel Choir and the Choir of the Cathedral of Niš (Serbia) on Jan. 25 at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome.

The performance — a joint initiative of the Serbian Embassy to the Holy See and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, led by Sima Avramović — strengthens ties with the Serbian Orthodox Church and may help pave the way toward an eventual visit by Pope Francis to Serbia.

This is an idea that has been worked on since Cardinal Pietro Parolin's visit in 2018 — and could perhaps be realized this year.

The Choir of the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Niš has a distinguished history dating back to 1887 and has continued uninterrupted since its founding.

It has been awarded prestigious prizes by the Karađorđević kings (the deposed royal house of Yugoslavia and Serbia), and, more recently, it sang at the investiture ceremonies of the last three Patriarchs of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Peć.

The Sistine Chapel Choir has existed for 1,500 years and is the oldest choir in the world still in activity. It accompanies papal celebrations in St. Peter's and performs concerts throughout the world, carrying out a work of evangelization through the historical heritage of music for the liturgy.

The performance, attended by Cardinal Ladislav Német, archbishop of Belgrade, featured sacred music of both the Orthodox Church and the Roman Rite.

Members of the Choir of the Cathedral of Niš (l) and the Sistine Chapel Choir prepare for their concert Jan. 25 at St. Paul Outside the Walls.

Elevated to Cardinal

The Pope elevated Archbishop Német to cardinal at the Dec. 7 consistory, and the presence in the College of the first cardinal from Serbia also signifies the attention that the Pope gives to that part of the world.

Others in attendance included Bishop Arsenije Glavčić of Niš, envoy of Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije.

Relations between the Catholic Church and the Serbian Orthodox Church are developing toward greater understanding.

The Serbian Orthodox Church, 10 million believers and nearly 50 eparchies, is considered one of the closest, if not the closest, “favorite sister” churches of the Moscow Patriarchate.

It should be noted that the Orthodox Church is composed of several autocephalous, or self-governing, Churches, mentioned in the diptychs (prayers during the Divine Liturgy) in order of their historical importance. First is the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople; the Moscow Patriarchate is the fifth (the first after the ancient Churches). The Patriarchate of Belgrade is listed either fifth or seventh, depending on the specific prayers.

No pope has ever visited Serbia, as many issues are on the table.

Political and Ecclesiastical Problem

Kosovo remains a sensitive political and ecclesiastical issue, with some advocating for a national Church. While the Holy See has never formally recognized Kosovo as a state, it has maintained diplomatic outreach by appointing an apostolic delegate in the person of the nuncio to Slovenia, currently Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich.

However, the Serbs consider Kosovo as their homeland, given that the Serbian patriarch is first and foremost the “archbishop of Peć,” the seat of Kosovo where the historic patriarchal monastery is located, and then the “metropolitan of Belgrade and Karlovac” and “patriarch of Serbia.”

Another issue is the possible canonization of Blessed Cardinal Aloysius Stepinac, who was archbishop of Zagreb from 1937 to 1960. After the Second World War, he was tried in 1946 for alleged collaboration with Croatia’s Nazi occupiers and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He was barred from participating in the 1953 conclave that made him a cardinal, as well as the 1958 conclave that elected Pope John XXIII.

The Serbian Orthodox Church has long opposed the possible canonization of Cardinal Stepinac, citing concerns about the cardinal’s actions during World War II. However, a miracle attributed to the intercession of the cardinal has been recognized by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Mixed Catholic-Orthodox Commission

In 2017, Pope Francis, building on his good relations with Serbian Patriarch Irenej (who died in 2020), established a mixed Catholic-Orthodox commission to address Belgrade’s concerns about Cardinal Stepinac. However, the commission failed to resolve the differences, and despite the Vatican’s recognition of the miracle, the Pope appears to have decided not to proceed with the canonization at this time.

This is, therefore, a moment for dialogue, underscored by Cardinal Parolin’s 2024 visit to Belgrade to mark the 100th anniversary of the archdiocese. The presence of the Choir of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity of Niš at St. Paul Outside the Walls may serve as a further sign of détente.