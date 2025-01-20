Archdiocese of Chicago Removes 2 Priests From Ministry After Sex-Abuse Allegations

Fathers Matthew Foley and Henry Kricek “strenuously” deny the allegations against them, which covers a span of decades.

The Archdiocese of Chicago has removed two priests from active ministry as it investigates sex abuse allegations leveled against both of them.

The archdiocese announced the development on Saturday, writing to 14 parishes at which the two priests, Father Matthew Foley and Father Henry Kricek, served over a span of decades.

The allegation against Father Foley involved claims of abuse when he was assigned to St. Agatha Parish (now renamed St. Simon of Cyrene Parish) “approximately 30 years ago,” the archdiocese said, while those against Father Kricek concerned alleged abuse at St. John Bosco Parish “approximately 40 years ago.”

Both allegations involved abuse of a minor, the archdiocese said. Both priests have been removed from ministry while the archdiocese investigates the claims.

The archdiocese has reported the allegations to civil authorities and has offered the accusers access to the diocesan victim assistance ministry.

“After the civil authorities have finished their work, the archdiocese will complete its investigation and report the results to our Independent Review Board,” the archdiocese told parishioners of the respective priests.

Both priests have “strenuously” denied the allegations against them, the archdiocese said in its letters while noting that “those accused are innocent until proven otherwise.”

In November the archdiocese announced that archdiocesan priest Father Martin Marren, who had previously been accused of abuse of a minor, had been restored to ministry after the archdiocesan Independent Review Board “found that there [was] not a reasonable cause” to believe the allegations.

In September the archdiocese removed from ministry Father Martin Nyberg after allegations that he molested a child during a recent penance service that allegedly took place at a youth retreat. Father Nyberg denied the claims. That investigation is still underway.