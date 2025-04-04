Humanities Teacher

Chesterton Academy of the Incarnation is seeking a passionate and dedicated teacher for the 2025-2026 academic year to teach history and literature. The ability to teach Introductory Latin or other foreign language is a benefit. The ideal candidate will have a background in teaching humanities, experience with the socratic method, a dedication to the Catholic faith in their daily lives, and a commitment to fostering a love of learning in a classical education environment.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement engaging lesson plans that adhere to the Chesterton curriculum for history and literature.

Instruct students in literary and historical analysis, fostering critical thinking through socratic discussion.

Assess student performance through assignments, tests, and projects, providing constructive feedback to support their growth.

Collaborate with fellow faculty members to create a cohesive and enriching educational experience.

In addition to their teaching responsibilities, faculty at Chesterton Academy of the Incarnation participate in the House System, which is designed to promote character and virtue, and to help students grown in holiness.

Faculty members are required to attend daily Mass with the entire student body, and assist in leading spiritual retreat and school activities.

Participate in faculty meetings as required.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in History, Literature, or a related humanities field.

Strong understanding of classical pedagogical methods in the humanities, especially socratic discussion.

3-5 years teaching experience is preferred but not required.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Commitment to the mission and values of Chesterton Academy.

The candidate must be a practicing Catholic and willing to take the Oath of Fidelity to the Magisterium.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and any relevant teaching certifications to [email protected].

.