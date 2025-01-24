Aspen Leadership Group is proud to partner with the Catholic Foundation of Southern Minnesota in the search for an Executive Director.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will be a proven leader with an ability to lead Catholic Foundation of Southern Minnesota towards the fulfillment of its mission of support and service. The Executive Director will be responsible for all aspects of direction of the organization including the creation of a strategic vison for growth that will strengthen Catholic ministry diocesan wide. The Executive Director will be a motivated thinker who thrives working with an engaged Board of Directors, talented staff, and donors across the diocese. The Executive Director will apply their proven business mindset to create and meet growth and financial goals, while maintaining a strong Catholic identity for the organization.

The Catholic Foundation of Southern Minnesota is a nonprofit foundation organized and operated exclusively for religious, charitable, and educational purposes within the geographical boundaries of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester located in southern Minnesota. Since its founding in 1991, the Foundation has faithfully managed and distributed contributions according to donors’ wishes in areas of greatest need in the wider community. Over the life of the Foundation, nearly $80 million has been stewarded back into the southern Minnesota community as a direct result of the generosity of Catholics.

The Foundation is a public charity established to serve Catholic charitable interests throughout southern Minnesota. Donors have the option of creating funds in support of their interests with respect to the foundation’s purpose. Currently, the Catholic Foundation of Southern Minnesota stewards 70 different funds each in alignment with Catholic means and ends. Donors may designate which organizations will benefit through a restricted gift, or they may make an unrestricted gift in support of the overall mission of the Foundation. Since all funds are invested, the funds continue to grow so that over time more and more charitable causes will benefit from these gifts.

A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least five years of experience in business administration, management, philanthropy, finance, or communications is preferred for this position. All applications must be accompanied by a cover letter and résumé. Cover letters should be responsive to the mission of the Catholic Foundation of Southern Minnesota as well as the responsibilities and qualifications presented in the prospectus.

The salary range for this position is $120,000 to $140,000 annually.

To apply for this position, visit: https://apptrkr.com/5947672.