Director of Development, Southwest Region

The Director of Development will work in collaboration with other colleagues in senior administration and in the Development Department to advance Catholic Extension Society’s major gifts presence in the Southwest Region. Catholic Extension Society enjoys tremendous areas of existing support in the region, particularly in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Phoenix, as well as significant potential for new donor engagement.

The Development Director must also exercise high levels of entrepreneurism and self-direction in order to help further grow major gift activity within the Southwest Region. The Director of Development will work collaboratively with members of Catholic Extension Society’s Board of Governors as well as with local, regional, and national Catholic institutions and other partners to leverage their respective networks and to devise new fundraising strategies and programs.

Candidates must be motivated by matters of faith, community, service, and justice. (Note: Catholic Extension Society is not an ideological platform or advocacy organization.)

While Catholic Extension Society will consider a broad range of backgrounds, the ideal candidate will have the following qualifications/experience.

• Minimum of eight years of post-college work experience and at least six years of frontline major gifts fundraising experience, with proficiency working with gifts of five figures and above (or equivalent combinations) from both defined and undefined constituencies, including cultivation through closing and stewardship. Experience managing a fundraising territory for a mid to large-size nonprofit organization is preferred.

• Must have demonstrated ability to think strategically about moving individuals across the spectrum of prospect development, culminating in significant solicitations appropriate to the donor and organizational priorities.

• Significant knowledge of the players, strategies, and trends in giving within the region’s major philanthropic communities, and a preference for demonstrated fundraising success therein.

• Must be able to extract and analyze data to make effective, efficient decisions about donor strategy and process.

• Experience identifying, nurturing, and motivating volunteers, and an appreciation for their role in building an effective fundraising network.

• Ability to travel up to 40% of the time.

Catholic Extension Society is an equal opportunity employer and consideration for employment is made without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. If you require reasonable accommodation in completing this application, interviewing, completing any pre-employment testing, or otherwise participating in the employee selection process, please contact [email protected].

Contact Information & Applicant Instructions

Download the full position description via the following link:

https://dsgco.com/search/21938-catholic-extension-society-director-of-development-southwest-region

Catholic Extension Society has retained DSG Global to assist in this confidential search process. Inquiries, nominations, and applications (current resumes and cover letters) may be submitted via the following link or directed to one or more members of the search team.

https://talent-profile.dsgco.com/search/v2/21938

Gerard F. Cattie, Jr.

Global Managing Partner and Practice Founder, DSG Fundraising & Advancement

DSG Global

The Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Avenue, 49th Floor, New York, New York 10174

[email protected] | 212.542.2587

Ian McCray

Managing Director, DSG Fundraising & Advancement

DSG Global

[email protected] | 802.989.3764