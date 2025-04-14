PHOTOS: Nearly 20,000 Celebrate Palm Sunday in Iraq’s ‘City of Hosanna’

As they walked through the streets of Qaraqosh, participants sang Palm Sunday hymns in both Arabic and Syriac and waved olive branches.

The streets of Qaraqosh, Iraq — also known as Baghdeda — were filled with joy as residents celebrating Palm Sunday carried olive branches and palm fronds in a grand procession of nearly 20,000 Christians.

The streets of Qaraqosh, Iraq — also known as Baghdeda — were filled with joy as residents celebrating Palm Sunday 2025 carried olive branches and palm fronds in a grand procession of nearly 20,000 Christians. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

Following the traditional “Teshmeshto” prayer service, the procession set off from the Grand Immaculate Conception Cathedral, led by Bishop Benedictos Younan Hanno, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Mosul and its dependencies. He was accompanied by local clergy and parish priests, followed by groups of monks, nuns, deacons, catechism students, choir members, church associations, and throngs of faithful.

As they walked through the streets of Qaraqosh, participants sang Palm Sunday hymns in both Arabic and Syriac and waved olive branches; many were wearing traditional attire from Qaraqosh and other Christian towns and villages in Iraq.

More than 20,000 Christians gather on the streets of Qaraqosh in Iraq to celebrate Palm Sunday, April 13, 2025. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

‘The City of Hosanna’

Speaking to ACI MENA, Father Rony Salim, chancellor of the Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Mosul, shared that the bishop has called Qaraqosh the “City of Hosanna” due to its uniquely spirited celebration marked by hymns, prayers, and massive crowds of worshippers.

Father Salim noted that nearly 20,000 people took part in this year’s procession, including local residents, members of the Qaraqosh diaspora returning home for the celebration, and visitors from other Christian towns and villages across Iraq, drawn by the distinctive Palm Sunday traditions of Qaraqosh.

The streets of Qaraqosh — also known as Baghdeda — are filled with joy as residents celebrate Palm Sunday on April 13, 2025, carrying olive branches and palm fronds in a grand procession of nearly 20,000 Christians. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

“Many Qaraqosh natives living abroad take advantage of the Easter holidays to return home and partake in these celebrations filled with joy, love, and the rich heritage of their ancestors,” he added.

The palm branches carried in the procession — historically used to welcome kings and symbolizing victory and strength — were highlighted by Father Salim: “We too are strong in our king, Jesus, who triumphed over death. Today we welcome him with palm branches as King and with olive branches as Prince of Peace.”

Many children take part in the Palm Sunday procession on April 13, 2025, on the streets of Qaraqosh in Iraq where thousands gathered to mark the beginning of Holy Week. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

Local volunteers in Qaraqosh helped prepare for the event by gathering branches, decorating the streets along the procession route, and placing symbols of Palm Sunday throughout the town.

As they walked through the streets of Qaraqosh, Iraq, on April 13, 2025, participants sang Palm Sunday hymns in both Arabic and Syriac, waving olive branches and many wearing traditional attire from Qaraqosh and other Christian towns and villages in Iraq. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

Widespread Celebrations Across Iraq

Qaraqosh wasn’t alone in its celebrations.

In Erbil’s Ankawa district, the Chaldean Archdiocese organized a large Palm Sunday procession for catechism students. A similar procession took place in Alqosh, also organized by the Chaldean Church. In Bartella, the Syriac Catholic and Syriac Orthodox churches held a joint celebration. In every town, the faithful followed the processions carrying olive branches and chanting Palm Sunday hymns.

Father Rony Salim, chancellor of the Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Mosul, shared with ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, that the bishop has called Qaraqosh the “City of Hosanna” due to its uniquely spirited celebration marked by hymns, prayers, and massive crowds of worshippers. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

Qaraqosh’s annual Palm Sunday procession has become one of Iraq’s most iconic Christian celebrations, interrupted only during the years of forced displacement following the ISIS invasion in 2014. Over the years, successive Syriac Catholic patriarchs have participated in the celebration, calling it one of the most beautiful expressions of the Lord’s entrance into Jerusalem.

The throng of faithful celebrate Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week. | Ismael Adnan/ACI MENA

This story was first published by ACI MENA, CNA's Arabic-language news partner, and has been translated and adapted by CNA.