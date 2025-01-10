2025 March for Life Speakers Include Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Chris Smith, Lila Rose

The March for Life Education and Defense Fund this week unveiled its speaker list for the 2025 March for Life on Friday, Jan. 24, with the lineup including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Chris Smith from New Jersey, and Live Action President Lila Rose.

Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas, the chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, will also speak at the event.

“We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year’s 52nd March for Life,” Jeanne Mancini, the president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, said in a Jan. 9 statement.

“For the past 52 years, the March for Life has powerfully witnessed to the tragedy of abortion while calling for stronger protections for women and the unborn,” Mancini said.

“This year’s speakers will address the 2025 theme — ‘Life: Why We March,’ which reminds us of the basic truth that every life has inherent human dignity from the start.”

The rally will begin at noon and the march at 1 p.m.

DeSantis, who is Catholic, signed legislation in April 2023 to prohibit abortion in Florida once the unborn child’s heartbeat can be detected, which occurs at about six weeks into pregnancy.

The state had a referendum in 2024 to establish a legal right to abortion in the state constitution. The measure failed to reach the 60% threshold needed to pass. DeSantis campaigned strongly against the proposal.

Smith, who is also Catholic, co-chairs the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus and has an A+ rating from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America for votes in defense of the unborn.

Rose, another Catholic, founded the pro-life nonprofit Live Action in 2003 when she was 15 years old.

Other speakers include Bethany Hamilton, who is a professional surfer, mother, and pro-life advocate; Josiah Presley, an abortion survivor; and Dr. Catherine Wheeler, a former abortionist who is now a pro-life obstetrician.

Also speaking will be Beverly Jacobson, CEO of Mama Bear Care; the Rev. Dr. Matthew Harrison, president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Jennie Bradley Lichter, president-elect of the March for Life; and Hannah Lape, a student and president for the Wheaton College Voice for Life.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the March for Life at this pivotal moment, and I couldn’t be more excited to share the stage this year with dedicated elected officials, pro-life leaders, and other great Americans who will share their testimonies about why they fight for Life,” Lichter said in a statement.

“There is nothing else like the March for Life, and this year’s lineup is a reminder of the enduring strength of our movement.”

The Christian rock band Unspoken will perform before the rally. Julie Stone, who owns Sopranojam Music Studio in Mountville, Pennsylvania, will perform the national anthem.