New Jersey Bishop Vows to ‘Do the Right Thing’ for Abuse Victims Amid Grand Jury Dispute

The state Supreme Court said in March that it would consider whether or not to allow the grand jury to be convened to consider the allegations.

Camden, New Jersey, Bishop Joseph Williams this week said he will do right by abuse victims in his diocese amid an ongoing legal dispute over a potential grand jury inquiry into clergy abuse there.

The Camden Diocese has been embroiled in a yearslong fight with the state over whether the government can empanel a grand jury to investigate allegations of abuse by priests and other Church officials. The diocese has argued that the abuse in question would not fall under the purview of a grand jury.

The state Supreme Court said in March that it would consider whether or not to allow the grand jury to be convened to consider the allegations.

The high court heard arguments from both the diocese and the state this week, with news outlets reporting that some justices sounded “skeptical” over the diocese’s arguments against a possible grand jury.

‘I will do the right thing by survivors’

In a letter in the Catholic Star Herald on Thursday, Williams said he was “new to being a diocesan bishop and new to the complex legal arguments and proceedings involved” in the ongoing case. The prelate was made bishop of the Camden Diocese earlier this year, having previously served as coadjutor bishop there.

“[P]lease be assured that I am diligently studying our current legal position and am consulting survivors, fellow bishops, legal experts, and diocesan officers — as well as my own conscience — so that I will do the right thing by the survivors, the Church, and [the] state of New Jersey,” the bishop said.

“I ask [for] your prayers for all involved,” he added.

Williams in his letter also noted a Monday report in the Philadelphia Inquirer regarding the controversy, one that reported that the bishop had declined to comment to the newspaper.

“I was completely unaware of any invitation on behalf of the Philadelphia Inquirer to speak about the case currently being presented to the New Jersey Supreme Court, and I thought the journalists had made a mistake,” the bishop said.

“They had not,” he continued, writing that the mistake “was on our end” and that the bishop himself had “never received” the request for comment from the paper.

The prelate said he reached out to the Inquirer journalists “to apologize for this miscommunication and to offer to meet with them in person at their earliest convenience.”

“I have always had a deep respect for the vocation of journalists and would have been eager to sit down with him to discuss this important matter,” Williams wrote.