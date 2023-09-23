Tune Into the Consistory of Cardinals and Synod on Synodality’s Opening Mass

DAILY, 7:30 a.m.

The Holy Land Rosary

EWTN “May the Rosary never fall from your hands,” said Pope St. John XXIII. At sites and shrines in the Holy Land, Jesuit Father Mitch Pacwa leads the Mysteries of the Rosary.

SUNDAY, Sept. 24, 8 p.m.

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES Lewis R. Foster won a “Best Original Story” Oscar for this ever-relevant 1939 comedy-drama from Catholic director Frank Capra. James Stewart plays rookie Sen. Jefferson Smith, who blows the whistle on corrupt politicians, gets smeared and mounts an epic defense. Jean Arthur, Claude Rains, Edward Arnold and Harry Carey also star.

SUNDAY, Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m.

Catholics Come Home

EWTN Sister Mary Frances Power, a revert, tells host Tom Peterson about the prison ministry she undertook in Georgia after becoming a Sister of Notre Dame. TV-PG.

SUNDAY, Sept. 24, 10:05 p.m., 2:06 a.m.

The Mega-Brands That Built America

HISTORY This episode, “A Whole New Ballgame,” spotlights innovations in baseball, football and basketball by the sporting goods pioneers Spalding, Wilson and Rawlings. TV-PG.





THURSDAY, Sept. 28, 4 p.m.

Father Ryan: A Higher Call

EWTN During a yellow fever epidemic in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1878, Tipperary-born Father Patrick Ryan, 33, heroically stayed to minister to the sick and dying while most others fled. The disease claimed his life, and today his cause for canonization is underway. TV-PG.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30, 4 a.m., live

Ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of New Cardinals

EWTN In St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass and raise 21 prelates to the cardinalate, among them the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and the apostolic nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

SUNDAY, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.

EWTN Bookmark

EWTN Catholic League president Bill Donohue tells host Doug Keck about his new book, War on Virtue: How the Ruling Class Is Killing the American Dream, and discusses what is undermining the Church, the family, morality and liberty. (Re-airs 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.)





WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4, 3 a.m., live

Holy Mass for the Opening of the Synod on Synodality

EWTN In St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass with the new cardinals for the opening session of the Synod’s Ordinary General Assembly. (Re-airs 11:30 a.m.)

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.

Evolution Earth: Grasslands

PBS Scientists study grasslands — prairies, steppes and savannahs worldwide — and the animals that can help rejuvenate them in ways beneficial to climate.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m.

In Concert

EWTN Ruben Dubrovsky conducts the Vienna Bach Consort in pieces by Antonio Vivaldi.