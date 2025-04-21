Prayers for Pope Francis: Eternal Rest Grant Unto Francis, O Lord

The Register joins the EWTN family and the faithful the world over in praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. Please join us in prayer:

Prayer for a Deceased Pope

God, Who, in Thine ineffable providence, didst will that Thy servant Francis ... should be numbered among the high priests; grant, we beseech Thee, that he, who on earth held the place of Thine only-begotten Son, may be joined forevermore to the fellowship of Thy holy pontiffs. Through the same Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee in the unity of the Holy Ghost, God, world without end.

Amen.

Source: Roman Missal

Requiem Aeternam (“Eternal Rest”)

V. Eternal rest grant unto Francis, O Lord.

R. And let the perpetual light shine upon him.

And may his soul, and the souls of all the faithful departed,

through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Amen.

PSALMUS 129: DE PROFUNDIS (Latin) —

De profundis clamavi ad te, Domine:

Domine, exaudi vocem meam:

Fiant aures tuae intendentes,

in vocem deprecationis meae.

Si iniquitates observaveris, Domine:

Domine, quis sustinebit?

Quia apud te propitiatio est:

et propter legem tuam sustinui te, Domine.

Sustinuit anima mea in verbo eius:

speravit anima mea in Domino.

A custodia matutina usque ad noctem:

speret Israel in Domino.

Quia apud Dominum misericordia:

et copiosa apud eum redemptio.

Et ipse redimet Israel,

ex omnibus iniquitatibus eius.

Gloria Patri, et Filio,

et Spiritui Sancto.

Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper,

et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.

PSALM 129: DE PROFUNDIS (English) —

Out of the depths I have cried to Thee, O Lord: * Lord, hear my voice.

Let Thy ears be attentive * to the voice of my supplication.

If Thou, O Lord, wilt mark iniquities: * Lord, who shall stand it?

For with Thee there is merciful forgiveness: * and by reason of thy law, I have waited for Thee, O Lord.

My soul hath relied on His word, * my soul hath hoped in the Lord.

From the morning watch even until night, * let Israel hope in the Lord.

Because with the Lord there is mercy: and with him plentiful redemption.

And he shall redeem Israel * from all his iniquities.

Glory be to the Father and to the Son, * and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, * world without end. Amen.

Source: EWTN, traditional prayer of the Church for the deceased

The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word offer this prayer for the Holy Father:

Lord Jesus, you have called Pope Francis to yourself. Thank you for the gift of his papacy. When he was with us, he tirelessly showed the Church your constant mercy toward sinners. Grant him now your mercy and let him rest eternally with you in your Kingdom. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.

The Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (MFVA) were founded in 1987 by Mother Angelica (foundress of EWTN) and have a primary apostolate to communicate the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith through word and example. The friars provide generously for the spiritual and sacramental needs of the Eternal Word Television Network, the Poor Clare nuns and the Christian faithful.