Notable Deaths of 2023

The Register marks the 2023 passing of some of the prominent men and women in faith and culture.

Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon them. And may all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.





Featured in a Register Story

Jan. 10 — Cardinal George Pell, prefect emeritus of Vatican Secretariat for the Economy (81)

Jan. 12 — Biagio Conte, known in Italy as “Modern-Day St. Francis” (59)

Jan. 15 — Father Isaac Achi, Catholic priest burned to death in rectory attack in Nigeria (61)

Jan. 17 — Sister André Randon, French nun and oldest person in the world (118)

Jan. 25 — Diego Valencia, sacristan murdered by jihadist in Spain (65)

Feb. 18 — Bishop David O’Connell, Los Angeles auxiliary bishop (69)

Feb. 20 — Stanisław Grygiel, longtime friend of St. John Paul II (89)

Feb. 23 — Amber VanVickle, Catholic writer (40)

March 8 — Chaim Topol, star of Fiddler on the Roof (87)

March 11 — Eddie Smith, first tenured Black professor at American University (80)

March 21 — Bishop Fernand Cheri, New Orleans auxiliary bishop (71)

April 7 — Benjamin Ferencz, Nuremberg prosecutor (103)

April 11 — Kevin Vost, Catholic speaker and writer (62)

April 30 — Luke Gormally, Catholic bioethicist (83)

June 7 — Father Charles Onomhoale Igechi, priest shot dead in Nigeria (33)

June 10 — Msgr. Frank McGrath, chaplain at Ave Maria School of Law (78)

June 12 — Silvio Berlusconi, former prime minister of Italy (86)

June 21 — Ferruccio Panicco, ex-Vatican deputy auditor (63)

June 24 — Sister Cyril Mooney, Irish nun who served poor children in India (86)

July 5 — Maxwell Emerson, Kentucky teacher killed on campus of The Catholic University of America (25)

July 15 — Friar Pablo María de la Cruz Alonso Hidalgo, Spanish Carmelite (21)

July 22 — Sister Mary Regina of the Holy Angels, first nun to join Mother Angelica’s monastery (78)

Aug. 2 — Father Mark Beard, Baton Rouge priest killed in car crash (62)

Aug. 3 — Mother Elvira Petrozzi, founder of Comunità Cenacolo in Italy (86)

Aug. 11 — Luca Re Sartù, pilgrim who died after contracting infection at World Youth Day in Lisbon (24)

Aug. 18 — Jean-Louis Georgelin, “architect of Notre Dame’s rebirth” (74)

Aug. 18 — James Buckley, pro-life senator from New York (100)

Aug. 19 — Bishop Howard Hubbard, former bishop of Albany, New York (84)

Aug. 23 — Bishop Joseph Hart, former bishop of Cheyenne, Wyoming (91)

Aug. 26 — Cardinal Geraldo Agnelo, archbishop emeritus of São Salvador da Bahia, Brazil (89)

Sept. 1 — Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville musician (76)

Sept. 7 — Na’aman Danlami, seminarian in Nigeria burned alive in botched kidnapping (25)

Sept. 12 — Sudiksha Thirumalesh, center of end-of-life legal battle in U.K. (19)

Oct. 2 — Bishop Kevin Birmingham, Chicago auxiliary bishop (51)

Oct. 4 — Cardinal Telesphore Toppo, archbishop emeritus of Ranchi, India (83)

Oct. 18 — Brother Godwin Eze, Benedictine novice murdered in Nigeria (31)

Oct. 24 — Wanda Półtawska, longtime friend of St. John Paul II (101)

Nov. 18 — Sister Augustine Marie Molnar, Pennsylvania nun killed in car accident (43)

Nov. 20 — Jennifer Messing, theology of the body proponent (50)

Nov. 22 — Chris Slattery, pro-life activist (68)

Nov. 28 — Opus Dei Father Fadi Sarraf, who died while preaching retreat (51)

Nov. 29 — Henry Kissinger, diplomat and presidential adviser (100)

Nov. 30 — Shane MacGowan, Irish musician from The Pogues (65)

Dec. 1 — Indi Gregory, center of end-of-life legal battle in U.K. (8 months)

Dec. 1 — Sandra Day O’Connor, Supreme Court associate justice (93)

Dec. 10 — Father Stephen Gutgsell, Nebraska priest murdered in rectory (65)

Catholic Hierarchy

Jan. 17 — Bishop John Bura, Ukrainian auxiliary bishop emeritus of Philadelphia (78)

Jan. 22 — Bishop Matthew Clark, bishop emeritus of Rochester, New York (85)

March 12 — Bishop Joseph Troy, bishop emeritus of Saint John, Canada (91)

March 26 — Cardinal Karl-Josef Rauber, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Belgium (88)

April 9 — Bishop James Timlin, bishop emeritus of Scranton, Pennsylvania (95)

April 24 — Bishop Gilbert Sheldon, bishop emeritus of Steubenville, Ohio (96)

May 7 — Bishop Patrick McGrath, bishop emeritus of San Jose, California (77)

May 9 — Bishop Edward Cullen, bishop emeritus of Allentown, Pennsylvania (90)

May 29 — Bishop Victor Galeone, bishop emeritus of St. Augustine, Florida (87)

June 3 — Archbishop Michael Sheehan, archbishop emeritus of Santa Fe, New Mexico (83)

June 16 — Bishop Nicola de Angelis, bishop emeritus of Peterborough, Canada (84)

June 26 — Bishop François Thibodeau, bishop emeritus of Edmundston, Canada (83)

July 2 — Bishop Joseph John Gerry, bishop emeritus of Portland, Maine (94)

July 14 — Bishop John Raymond Manz, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Chicago (77)

Aug. 6 — Archbishop Marcel André Joseph Gervais, archbishop emeritus of Ottawa, Canada (91)

Sept. 5 — Archbishop Adam Joseph Exner, archbishop emeritus of Vancouver, Canada (94)

Oct. 15 — Bishop Tod David Brown, bishop emeritus of Orange, California (86)

Nov. 9 — Archbishop François Robert Bacqué, apostolic nuncio emeritus to Netherlands (87)

Dec. 9 — Bishop Raymond Emil Goedert, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Chicago (96)

Dec. 10 — Bishop Jude Saint-Antoine, auxiliary bishop emeritus of Montréal, Canada (93)

Dec. 22 — Cardinal Thomas Williams, archbishop emeritus of Wellington, New Zealand (93)

Politics and Government

Jan. 5 — Russell Pearce, Arizona politician (75)

Jan. 10 — Constantine, last king of Greece (82)

March 13 — Pat Schroeder, Colorado congresswoman (82)

April 19 — Richard Riordan, former Los Angeles mayor (92)

June 15 — Glenda Jackson, British actress and politician (87)

Sept. 1 — Bill Richardson, New Mexico politician (75)

Sept. 28 — Dianne Feinstein, San Francisco mayor and U.S. senator (90)

Oct. 16 — Martti Ahtisaari, former president of Finland and Nobel Peace Prize recipient (86)

Nov. 19 — Rosalynn Carter, first lady (96)

Dec. 5 — Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, royal and businessman (51)

Dec. 27 — Herb Kohl, Wisconsin politician and NBA owner (88)

Sports

Jan. 1 — Art McNally, former NFL official (97)

Jan. 5 — Gianluca Vialli, soccer player and coach (58)

Jan. 17 — Chris Ford, NBA player and coach (74)

Jan. 20 — Sal Bando, MLB player (78)

Jan. 26 — Billy Packer, basketball analyst (82)

Jan. 30 — Bobby Hull, Canadian hockey player (84)

Feb. 12 — Ted Lerner, MLB owner (97)

Feb. 13 — Conrad Dobler, NFL player (72)

Feb. 16 — Tim McCarver, MLB player and broadcaster (81)

Feb. 19 — Red McCombs, former NBA and NFL owner (95)

Feb. 26 — Terry Holland, college basketball coach (80)

March 1 — Just Fontaine, French soccer player (89)

March 11 — Bud Grant, NFL head coach (95)

March 12 — Dick Fosbury, Olympic high jumper (76)

March 13 — Joe Pepitone, MLB player (82)

March 21 — Willis Reed, NBA player, coach and executive (80)

April 23 — Tori Bowie, Olympic sprinter (32)

May 6 — Vida Blue, former MLB pitcher (73)

May 8 — Joe Kapp, NFL player (85)

May 9 — Denny Crum, college basketball coach (86)

May 16 — Marlene Hagge, professional golfer (89)

May 18 — Jim Brown, actor and legendary NFL player (87)

June 19 — George Frazier, MLB player and broadcaster (68)

June 27 — Ryan Mallett, NFL player (35)

July 9 — Mikala Jones, surfer (44)

Aug. 13 — Alex Collins, NFL player (28)

Aug. 31 — Gil Brandt, Pro Football Hall of Fame member (91)

Sept. 12 — Mike Williams, NFL player (36)

Sept. 12 — Roy Kidd, basketball coach (91)

Sept. 26 — Brooks Robinson, MLB player (86)

Oct. 1 — Tim Wakefield, MLB player (57)

Oct. 5 — Dick Butkus, NFL player (80)

Oct. 21 — Bobby Charlton, English soccer player (86)

Oct. 28 — Adam Johnson, hockey player (29)

Oct. 30 — Frank Howard, MLB player (87)

Nov. 1 — Bobby Knight, basketball coach (83)

Nov. 16 — Bobby Ussery, Hall of Fame jockey (88)

Dec. 14 — George McGinnis, ABA and NBA basketball player (73)

Dec. 31 — Cale Yarborough, NASCAR driver (84)

Entertainment

Jan. 1 — Fred White, American musician (67)

Jan. 1 — Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, rapper “Gangsta Boo” (43)

Jan. 7 — Adam Rich, actor known for Eight Is Enough (54)

Jan. 9 — Melinda Dillon, actress (83)

Jan. 10 — Jeff Beck, blues guitarist (78)

Jan. 13 — Julian Sands, actor (65)

Jan. 13 — Ray Cordeiro, disc jockey (98)

Jan. 13 — Robbie Knievel, stunt performer (60)

Jan. 16 — Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress (95)

Jan. 18 — David Crosby, singer and songwriter (81)

Jan. 24 — Lance Kerwin, actor known for James at 15 (62)

Jan. 25 — Cindy Williams, actress, Shirley in Laverne and Shirley (75)

Jan. 28 — Barrett Strong, Motown singer and songwriter (81)

Jan. 28 — Lisa Loring, Wednesday of The Addams Family (64)

Feb. 8 — Burt Bacharach, prolific composer (94)

Feb. 10 — Hugh Hudson, British filmmaker (86)

Feb. 10 — Carlos Saura, Spanish filmmaker (91)

Feb. 12 — David Jolicoeur, American rapper (54)

Feb. 15 — Raquel Welch, actress (82)

Feb. 17 — Stella Stevens, actress (84) Feb. 19 — Richard Belzer, comedian and actor (78)

March 2 — Wayne Shorter, jazz musician (89)

March 3 — Tom Sizemore, actor in Saving Private Ryan (61)

March 5 — Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist (71)

March 9 — Robert Blake, actor (89)

March 17 — Lance Reddick, actor (60)

March 31 — Christo Jivkov, St. John in The Passion of the Christ (48)

April 8 — Michael Lerner, actor (81)

April 16 — Ahmad Jamal, jazz musician (92)

April 22 — Barry Humphries, Australian comedian (89)

April 22 — Len Goodman, Dancing With the Stars judge (78)

April 25 — Harry Belafonte, singer and actor (96)

April 27 — Jerry Springer, TV show host (79)

May 1 — Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter (84)

May 9 — Jacklyn Zeman, General Hospital actress (70)

May 19 — Andy Rourke, The Smiths bass guitarist (59)

May 24 — George Maharis, actor known for Route 66 (94)

May 24 — Tina Turner, American singer (83)

June 2 — Kaija Saariaho, composer (70)

June 4 — George Winston, pianist (73)

June 5 — Astrud Gilberto, The Girl From Ipanema singer (83)

June 7 — The Iron Sheik, pro wrestler (81)

June 12 — Treat Williams, actor (71)

June 24 — Frederic Forrest, actor (86)

June 27 — Bobby Osborne, bluegrass musician (91)

June 29 — Alan Arkin, actor (89)

July 11 — Milan Kundera, writer of The Unbearable Lightness of Being (94)

July 12 — André Watts, concert pianist (77)

July 16 — Jane Birkin, French actress (76)

July 21 — Tony Bennett, singer (96)

July 26 — Randy Meisner, cofounder of The Eagles (77)

July 26 — Sinead O’Connor, Irish musician (56)

July 30 — Paul Reubens, performer who played Pee-Wee Herman (70)

Aug. 7 — William Friedkin, The Exorcist director (87)

Aug. 9 — Robbie Robertson, musician (80)

Aug. 11 — Tom Jones, The Fantasticks writer (95)

Aug. 16 — Jerry Moss, cofounder of A&M Records (88)

Aug. 26 — Bob Barker, game-show host (99)

Sept. 4 — Steve Harwell, lead singer of Smash Mouth (56)

Sept. 4 — Gary Wright, musician famous for Dream Weaver (80)

Sept. 25 — David McCallum, NCIS actor (90)

Sept. 28 — Michael Gambon, Dumbledore in Harry Potter films (82)

Oct. 6 — Michael Chiarello, celebrity chef (61)

Oct. 8 — Burt Young, actor (83)

Oct. 10 — Mark Goddard, actor from 1960s’ Lost in Space (87)

Oct. 11 — Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers (84)

Oct. 14 — Piper Laurie, actress (91)

Oct. 15 — Suzanne Somers, actress (76)

Oct. 24 — Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor (81)

Oct. 26 — Richard Moll, Night Court actor (80)

Oct. 28 — Matthew Perry, actor (54)

Nov. 16 — George “Funky” Brown, Kool & The Gang musician (74)

Nov. 25 — Marty Krofft, puppeteer and TV producer (86)

Nov. 27 — Frances Sternhagen, Cheers actress (93)

Nov. 30 — Shane MacGowan, The Pogues’ musician (65)

Dec. 5 — Denny Laine, Moody Blues and Wings musician (79)

Dec. 5 — Norman Lear, TV producer (101)

Dec. 8 — Ryan O’Neal, actor (82)

Dec. 11 — Andre Braugher, actor (61)

Dec. 11 — Zahara, South African musician (36)

Dec. 23 — Mike Nussbaum, actor (99)

Dec. 26 — Tom Smothers, comedian (86)

Dec. 27 — Laura Lynch, Dixie Chicks founding member (65)

Dec. 28 — Tom Wilkinson, British actor (75)

Dec. 31 — Shecky Greene, comedian (97)

Other

Jan. 3 — Walter Cunningham, Apollo 7 astronaut (90)

Jan. 4 — Fay Weldon, novelist and screenwriter (91)

Jan. 9 — Charles Simic, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet (84)

Jan. 12 — Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley (54)

Jan. 19 — George Neumayr, Catholic writer (50)

March 3 — Kenzaburo Oe, writer and Nobel laureate (88)

March 4 — Judith Heumann, disability-rights activist (75)

March 6 — Traute Lafrenz, last surviving member of White Rose Nazi resistance group (103)

April 10 — Al Jaffee, Mad magazine illustrator (102)

April 28 — LeRoy “Lee” Carhart, notorious abortionist (81)

May 19 — Martin Amis, British author (73)

June 5 — Robert Hanssen, FBI agent and Soviet spy (79)

June 8 — Pat Robertson, religious broadcaster and political activist (93)

June 10 — Theodore Kaczynski, notorious “Unabomber” (81)

June 13 — Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning writer (89)

June 16 — Daniel Ellsberg, “Pentagon Papers” whistleblower (92)

June 25 — John Goodenough, chemist awarded Nobel Prize for work on lithium-ion battery (100)

Aug. 23 — Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner Group (62)

Aug. 30 — Mohamed Al-Fayed, Egyptian billionaire (94)

Sept. 9 — Ian Wilmut, British embryologist (79)

Sept. 15 — Fernando Botero, Colombian artist (91)

Sept. 28 — Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, Indian scientist (98)

Sept. 30 — Michael Flynn, Catholic sci-fi author of Eifelheim (75)

Oct. 13 — Louise Glück, American poet and Nobel laureate (80)

Oct. 27 — Wu Zunyou, Chinese epidemiologist (60)

Oct. 31 — Ken Mattingly, Apollo 16 astronaut and key figure in Apollo 13 mission (87)

Nov. 7 — Frank Borman, Apollo 8 astronaut (95)

Nov. 12 — Don Walsh, deep-sea explorer (92)

Nov. 13 — Maryanne Trump Barry, federal judge and sister of Donald Trump (86)

Nov. 28 — Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett associate (99)

Dec. 27 — Gaston Glock, Austrian handgun maker (94)