Pray Through Holy Week, Easter Sunday and the Easter Octave With EWTN

SUNDAY, April 10, live

Palm Sunday

EWTN At 4am Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday. (Re-airs 7pm.) At 8am will be Palm Sunday Mass with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be the Solemn Mass of Palm Sunday in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, April 14-16

The Triduum

EWTN On Holy Thursday at 3:30am, live, Pope Francis will celebrate the Chrism Mass, which includes the Rite of Reception of the Oils used throughout the year. At noon, live, is the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper From Rome. At 2pm, in Praying With Jesus in the Garden of Olives, the Franciscan Custodians of the Holy Land pray a Holy Hour in the Basilica of the Agony at the Garden of Gethsemane. At 5:30pm, live, will be Choral Meditations on the Eucharist, followed at 6pm by the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the Basilica of the National Shrine. On Good Friday at 11am, live, Pope Francis will preside at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion From Rome. (Re-airs midnight.) At 2:30pm, live, will be Choral Meditations, with the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion at 3pm in the Basilica of the National Shrine. At 6:30pm, Pope Francis will preside at the Way of the Cross From Rome. (Re-airs 5am Saturday.) On Holy Saturday at 1:30pm, live, Pope Francis will offer the Easter Vigil Mass. At 6am he will deliver the Urbi et Orbi Message and Blessing “to the city and the world.” (Re-airs 9pm.) At 8am the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word will offer the Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday. (Re-airs midnight.) At noon will be Easter Sunday Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine.

SUNDAY, April 17, 4am

Easter Sunday

EWTN The Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday celebrates the Resurrection; encore at 7pm.

SUNDAY, April 17, 6:30am

The Greatest Story Ever Told

TURNER CLASSIC MOVIES An all-star cast portrays Jesus’ life in this 1965 epic from George Stevens, based on convert Fulton Oursler’s 1949 book of the same title. Max von Sydow portrays Jesus, and Dorothy McGuire plays Mary.

UPCOMING

SUNDAY, April 24

Divine Mercy Sunday

EWTN At 8am is Sunday Mass in Irondale, Alabama. At 10am is the Divine Mercy Celebration From Vilnius, Lithuania, with Mass. At noon is the Marian Fathers’ Divine Mercy Preview Show. (Re-airs midnight.) At 1:30pm is Mass and Celebration of Divine Mercy from Stockbridge, Massachusetts. (Re-airs 1:30am.) At 4pm is Divine Mercy Holy Hour From Hanceville. (Re-airs 7am Monday.) At 10pm, Pope Francis will offer Holy Mass on Divine Mercy Sunday from Rome.