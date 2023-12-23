‘O Come Let Us Adore Him’: Peruvian Crèches

The annual “Christmas Is Jesus” exhibit showcases Nativity scenes made by renowned popular artists from all over Peru. These talented creators use the traditional expressions of each region to bring their works to life.

In the 46 participating works, the aim has been to represent the birth of the Child Jesus through various artistic techniques, such as ceramics, stone and wood carvings and textiles, among other handicrafts.

The exhibition is co-organized by the Theatrical and Social Cultural Institute, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism and the Riva Agüero Institute, in collaboration with the Museum of Art and Popular Traditions “Luis Repetto Málaga” of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru. The exhibit runs until Jan. 7 at the O’Higgins House, located in the historic center of Lima, the Peruvian capital.

Berta Pacheco, an artisan from the Piura region in northern Peru, told EWTN News that she is participating for the first time in this contest, whose first edition was held in 2005.

“I have worked this Nativity scene in honor of my land, the land of my parents. I have knitted this Nativity scene with copper, to crochet, with the technique of the Peruvian knit, which is the art of transforming any ductile metal into a jewel just with a crochet or crochet.”

“My work is inspired by the Infant Jesus. My intention is to ask for peace in the world, for wars to cease and for us to increase our faith,” the artisan added.

Artisan Deniss Sanchez, a participant from Ayacucho, southern Peru, also shared her ceramic work, which took three months to make.

“It is a representation of the Virgin of Cocharcas [Peruvian Marian devotion] of my town, and all the animals are originally from … Ayacucho, in the town of Quinua. We Ayacuchos are very Catholic,” he said.

Jorge Lossio, director of the Riva-Agüero Institute of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, said during the Nov. 22 exhibit opening that, “more than a competition, this is a celebration of the spirit of Christmas and creativity. In Peru, magnificent art is produced with styles and materials unique to each region of the country.”

He added: “Christmas is a time of joy, family togetherness and spiritual reflection, and I believe that through the exposition of these Nativity scenes, the humble arrival of Jesus into the world is honored. And we also express our faith, our traditions and our cultural roots.”