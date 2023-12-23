Photos: Live Nativities and Christmas Crèches From Around the World

Support the register

Nativity scene at the Vatican for Christmas 2023 (foto: Daniel Ibanez/EWTN News)
Nativity scene at the Vatican, Christmas 2023 (foto: Edward Pentin )
Vatican Christmas 2023 Nativity scene includes depictions of St. Francis and his friars. (foto: Edward Pentin )
Mother Mary is depicted in the Nativity scene at the Vatican for Christmas 2023. (foto: Edward Pentin )
Christmas at the Maronite Cathedral of St. Elijah in Aleppo, Syria (foto: )
Nativity scene from the Middle East. (foto: ACI Mena )
Celebration of the Maronite Christmas at the Cathedral of St. Elijah (foto: )
Christmas decorations at the Maronite Cathedral of St. Elijah (foto: )
Nativity scene in Aleppo, Syria (foto: )
Nativity scene from the Middle East. (foto: ACI Mena )
Baby Jesus is seen in the Maronite Nativity in Aleppo, Syria, at the Maronite Cathedral of St. Elijah. (foto: )
A traditional Peruvian Nativity (foto: )
Pottery and ceramic Nativity (foto: )
Another Peruvian Nativity (foto: )
‘Loving OUr Child’ (foto: ACI Prensa )
Peruvian stone Nativity (foto: )
Traditional Peruvian Nativity (foto: )
Jewel-and-gold Nativity from Peru (foto: )
Oldest crib figure of the Baby Jesus in Bavaria (foto: )
Bavaria Jesuit crib, oldest crib in Swabia, created around 1618 (foto: )
Unique Nativity scene in Hungary with the journeying Magi (foto: )
Nativity in Vörs (foto: )
Scenes of Hungarian life are included in this scene. (foto: )
Another view of the Vörs, Hungary, display (foto: )
Nativity scene on display in France (foto: )
Nativity scene on display in France: from Puglia (foto: )
Nativity scenes in Krakow, Poland (foto: )
Krakow, Poland, offers a colorful array. (foto: )
Living Nativity in Postojna Cave in the country of Slovenia. 18 Biblical scenes are on display during the Christmas season. (foto: )
Another view of the Living Nativity in Postojna Cave (foto: )
The Holy Family is represented in the Slovenian Living Nativity. (foto: )
A Slovenian cave is a unique locale for a Living Nativity. (foto: Ziga Intihar)
Families spending Christmas in Slovenia are in for a wonder-filled experience. (foto: )
The Assisi, Italy, display includes light and recalls the first such scene 800 years ago, courtesy of St. Francis. (foto: )
The entire city of Assisi has been transformed into an ‘enormous open-air Nativity scene.’ (foto: )
A light installation in St. Francis’ hometown of Assisi, Italy (foto: )
Nativity display in Assisi honors the 800-year history of the Christmas tradition. (foto: )
The huge Neapolitan crèche at Regina Laudis Abbey in Bethlehem, Conn., was given to the Abbey in 1949 by Loretta Hines Howard in memory of her husband. (foto: )
Live nativity in Bethlehem, Pa. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. (foto: Courtesy photo)
Live nativity highlighting the angels and shepherds in Bethlehem, Pa. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School. (foto: Courtesy photo)
Sitting high atop South Mountain, the lone star, erected in 1937, peeking out of the trees can be seen from just about anywhere in Bethlehem, Pa., also known as Christmas City, USA. (foto: Alyssa Murphy)
Sitting high atop South Mountain, the lone star, erected in 1937, peeking out of the trees can be seen from just about anywhere in Bethlehem, Pa., also known as Christmas City, USA. (foto: Alyssa Murphy)
Sitting high atop South Mountain, the lone star, erected in 1937, peeking out of the trees can be seen from just about anywhere in Bethlehem, Pa., also known as Christmas City, USA. (foto: Alyssa Murphy)
Photos: Live Nativities and Christmas Crèches From Around the World

Celebrating the Nativity of our Lord with creches from all over the world.

Register Staff Galleries

The Vatican unveiled its annual Nativity scene this Advent season, paying special tribute to the origins of the beloved tradition on its 800th anniversary.

The scene in St. Peter’s Square depicts not only Mary and Joseph standing beside the manger, but also St. Francis of Assisi, who organized the first Nativity scene in a cave in the Italian village of Greccio on Christmas Eve in 1223.

Please peruse these photos of crèches and live Nativity scenes from across the globe as we ready our hearts to celebrate the birth of our dear Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Wishing you a blessed Advent and very merry Christmas!

