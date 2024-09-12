May We Too Say: ‘You Are the Christ’

Sunday, Sept. 15, is the 24th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Mass readings: Isaiah 50:5-9a; Psalm 116:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 8-9; James 2:14-18; Mark 8:27-35.

Jesus is Messiah and Lord, but he confounds every notion we have ever had about these titles. His power reaches perfection in “weakness” — and he reigns from the cross. To the world, this is utter absurdity, but the Lord insists that we meet him at the cross. Let us journey to the cross and meet him there.

Our journey begins at Caesarea Philippi, a town “way up yonder” in pagan territory.

Jesus begins by asking the disciples, “Who do people say that I am?” They said in reply, “John the Baptist; others Elijah; still others one of the prophets.”

First, note that not only are many different opinions put forth, but all of them are wrong. There are many today who think it advisable for the Church to change her teachings based on what “the people” are saying or think is “right.” But what is right is not always popular, and what is popular is not always right. Polls can only tell us what people are thinking, not if it is correct or right. The question remains: Who is Jesus Christ?

Surely even if the general populace cannot supply the answer, the apostles can. The question now gets posed to them: “But who do you say that I am?” First, note that the apostles as a group are not able to return a verdict.

Finally, the correct answer comes forth: “Peter said to him in reply, ‘You are the Christ.’ Then [Jesus] warned them not to tell anyone about him.”

We are taught that God the Father anointed Peter with this knowledge and inspired him to speak it for the others (“this was not revealed to you by man, but by my Father in heaven”). So Peter’s answer is not on account of his own learning but on account of the grace of God.

Jesus draws them to deeper understanding: “He began to teach them that the Son of Man must suffer greatly …”

Although Peter has spoken rightly, calling Jesus the Messiah, the term “Messiah” was widely misunderstood by Jews of the time, who thought of the Messiah as a powerful military figure who would usher in a bloodbath against the Romans and reestablish the Kingdom of David in all of its glory. It was a worldly and political view of the Messiah, one which Jesus rejected.

Then things get tense for a moment, as “Peter took him aside and began to rebuke him.”

Peter was right that Jesus was Messiah, but he needs to understand more deeply what that means. The Lord calls him away from the world’s notions and the opinions of sinful humanity. Jesus is Lord and Messiah, but he will not fight on the world’s terms. He conquers darkness with light, hatred with love, and pride with humility.