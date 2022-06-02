The ‘Buy Catholic’ Men’s Gift Guide

Looking for a thoughtful, unique gift for a father in your life — including your priest — this Father’s Day? Check out this list and support Catholic-owned businesses and families with your purchases.

Let’s start with the spiritual fathers. This personalized insulated tumbler is my new go-to item to pop a gift card, gas card or check into for priests. (There is also a water-bottle version.) The code KATIE15 will get you 15% off on this tumbler or any other item at The Catholic Company. While you’re there, grab some Our Lady of Guadalupe Mexican Mocha Coffee to pair with the tumbler, though it makes a great stand-alone gift for coffee-loving fathers.

Nichole Lanthier’s Etsy shop is full of wonderful Father’s Day finds. Check out her beautiful St. Joseph and Infant Jesus art print or the Divine Mercy mug.

The Monk Manual might be one of my absolute favorite gifts for men. I recently gifted one of these 90-day planners, which focus on cultivating purpose, productivity and presence, to my husband, and he’s hooked. Use code KATIE10 for 10% off your purchase at checkout.

Telos Art Shop has some great choices for men, including this St. Joseph visor clip and these other unique picks for men. I always love the idea of getting your husband or dad a subscription to these monthly vintage holy medals. Use code KATIE5 at checkout for $5 off any order or KATIE10 for 10% off orders more than $75.

If the man you’re buying for is into board games, there are some fun new releases from Sophia Institute Press. Check out Journeys of St. Paul, a board game of trivia and strategy to deliver St. Paul’s letters, or Know Thyself, The Game of Temperaments. Also consider the book on discerning children’s temperaments.

The sacred icon blocks from Fount of Grace make such creative, unexpected gifts for fathers of all ages. Check out the St. John Paul II icon block, with an embellishment that reads, “Serenity, Courage, Wisdom."

EWTN Religious Catalogue has an extensive and beautiful selection of crucifixes, ideal for biological and spiritual fathers. Choose from table-top crucifixes, wall crosses, crucifix necklaces and more.

I love the leather rosary pouches from The Catholic Woodworker and OreMoose Leatherworks. Choose from four different, masculine colors and count on the size being a perfect fit for any rosary.

The Catholic Gentleman Reserve Blend Beard Balm makes an incredibly fun gift, blending aromas of pipe smoke and incense, or as the Catholic Gentleman puts it, “the pew and the pub.”

Gift your father or priest your prayers this Father’s Day! I love the gorgeous and thoughtful selection of novena cards, prayer cards, Holy Hour cards, Rosary cards and more from Novena Cards. This is an item I gift all the time, so you may want to grab a whole bundle.

If the father you are shopping for is a dad of a young boy, the new children’s book Jack Giorgio, Future Priest, which releases and ships right before Father’s Day, is a perfect gift for both dad and son, highlighting a touching father-son relationship and the heroic nature of the priesthood.*

What’s not to love about the growing selection of original faith- and saint-inspired socks from Sock Religious? The Saint Ignatius socks are particularly bright and fun, or perhaps the father you’re gifting to will love the subtler St. Benedict socks, the perfect reminder to live the Benedictine motto, ora et labora, meaning “pray and work.”

Happy shopping! God bless all fathers!

*Denotes item by the guide’s author.