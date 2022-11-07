Faith-Filled Christmas Presents From EWTN

To order: Visit EWTNRC.com or call (800) 854-6316; prices and availability subject to change.

VINTAGE NATIVITY TEA TOWEL

This decorative tea towel features a silhouette image of the Nativity. Made of 100% cotton, it measures 28 inches wide x 28 inches high when open and approximately 8 inches wide x 14 inches high when folded to feature the design. Flour-sack towels are super-absorbent and lint-free. Made in the U.S. $9.95, Item: TT53.





LITTLE PATRONS: HOLY FAMILY

This cute little statue of the Holy Family is made with simple features and smooth edges for smaller hands. From the Little Patrons Collection, it is made of resin and measures 3 inches high. $9.99, Item: 14333.





HOLY FAMILY JEWELED TRIPTYCH

This decorative tabletop triptych features the Holy Family in a scenic triptych with jeweled, textured gold detailing. Made of polyresin, it measures 12 1/4 inches high x 5 1/4 inches wide x 3 inches deep. $55.99, Item: 63314.





MYSTERIES OF THE HOLY ROSARY: THE LIFE OF JESUS AND MARY

This beautifully illustrated book includes all of the prayers used when praying the Holy Rosary, along with pictures and meditations for each of the 20 Mysteries. It is ideal for children ages 2 to 9. Paperback; 59 pages. $21.95, Item: 65275.





MARBLED TURQUOISE NATIVITY ROSARY

This unique rosary is made with 6mm facet-cut marbled turquoise beads and features a medal of the Nativity for the centerpiece. The angel that is pictured above the Blessed Virgin and Child is the seventh angel of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, which was uncovered on the wall during the restorations of 2016. This mosaic dates back to the 12th century. $17, Item: 293N.





‘JESUS, I TRUST IN YOU’ COASTER

This tumbled stone coaster featuring the aspiration to Divine Mercy, “Jesus, I trust in You,” measures 4 inches x 4 inches x 1/2-inch. $7.95, Item: Q172B.





STAR NATIVITY STATUE

Designed to look like it’s cut right out of a tree, this beautiful hand-painted statue features Joseph, Mary and Baby Jesus inside of a wood-like star. Measures 7 1/4 inches wide x 8 1/2 inches high. Handmade in Colombia. $42, Item: N48M.

NATIVITY WALL HANGING

This decorative wall hanging consists of four individual square wood panels with rounded corners joined together with a gold organza ribbon. The top panel features a trumpeting angel and the words: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”; the second, and largest, panel has an image of the Nativity of Christ with the words: “And a Child was born, changing the world forever”; the third panel shows a shepherd with his sheep and the bright Star of Bethlehem, along with the words: “O come, let us adore Him”; and the bottom panel shows the Magi along with the Star of Bethlehem and the words: “Wise Men still seek Him.” Each panel is a different size, with the largest piece measuring 4 inches x 4 inches and 16 inches long in entirety when hanging. $15, Item: M221.





FONTANINI HOLY FAMILY IN ANGEL WINGS ORNAMENT

This angelic ornament features a statue of the Holy Family wrapped in white wings as of an angel. Made of resin and hand-painted to look like carved wood. Measures 4 inches high. $18; Item: 57020.





JULIA GREELEY: SECRET ANGEL TO THE POOR

Young readers will enjoy learning about Julia Greeley, a former slave, who was an angel of mercy to the poor of Denver. Although very poor herself, whatever she received, often by begging, she shared with those who needed it more than she did. Filled with the joy of loving Jesus, she lifted the spirits of everyone she met. Nothing held her back from living the love of God. Upon her death, huge crowds of people, rich and poor, lined up at Sacred Heart Church for hours to honor her. Only then did people begin to realize how many lives she had touched with her humble charity. Her cause for sainthood was opened in Rome in 2016. Hardcover; 40 pages. $15.95, Item: 5832.





WALKING THE WAY OF THE CROSS FOR CAREGIVERS

What do you do when you or a loved one has been diagnosed with a serious illness? How do you even begin to cope?

Using the Way of the Cross as a framework for their love story, Michelle Johnson shares her heartbreakingly beautiful eight-year caregiving journey with her husband, Stu. Before being called home, Stu suffered three bouts of cancer, amputation of his leg up to the hip, and became a quadriplegic. If you need practical, down-to-earth advice for helping your loved one carry their cross, it is in this book. If you are struggling to keep the faith during this difficult journey, this firsthand account of a real-life couple’s drama can help. As hard as it was, this journey deepened Michelle and Stu’s love for each other, and it can do the same for you. If you are currently standing at the foot of the cross, this story shows that you do not need to be afraid. Because if you let him, the One who loves you more than you love yourself will accompany you, and at times will even carry you, as you begin your own journey of How to Cope Practically, Emotionally, and Spiritually When a Loved One Has a Serious Illness.

Johnson, EWTN’s director of communications, encourages prospective Register readers: “The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for caregivers. This book was written to accompany caregivers in their lonely job, to give them hope, practical resources and spiritual help and, very importantly, to remind them that they are not alone. Others have walked this path, including Our Lord!” $15.95; Item: 91400.