Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/divine-mercy-sunday-we-have-seen-the-lord

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Divine Mercy Sunday: ‘We Have Seen the Lord’

User’s Guide to the Second Sunday of Easter

Candles are lit in front of a Divine Mercy image in St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 5, 2025, in New York City.
Candles are lit in front of a Divine Mercy image in St. Patrick's Cathedral on March 5, 2025, in New York City. (photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)
Msgr. Charles Pope Sunday Guide

Sunday, April 27, is the Second Sunday of Easter; Sunday of Divine Mercy. Mass readings: Acts 5:12-16; Psalm 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24; Revelation 1:9-11a, 12-13, 17-19; John 20:19-31.

The Risen Lord appeared to the apostles, who were gathered in one place. But one of them was not there and thus missed the blessing of seeing and experiencing the Risen Lord — highlighting that Jesus is found in his Church, among those who have gathered. Mass attendance is essential for us to experience the healing and blessing of the Lord, as the Gospel outlines.

“On the evening of that first day of the week, when the doors were locked, where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews ...”

These men are frightened, but they are in the right place. It is Sunday, the first day of the week, and they have gathered.

The text from today’s Gospel says,

“Jesus came and stood in their midst and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’ When he said this, he showed them his hands and his side.”

Suddenly, there is a completely new reality, a new hope, a new vision. Note that there is also a new serenity, a shalom. They receive an inner peace. Observe again that this is only for those who are present. This is a basic purpose of the gathering we call the Sacred Liturgy: to encounter the living Lord, who ministers to us and offers us peace.

Next comes something quite extraordinary, something that simply cannot take place within a private notion of faith. The text says, “And said to them, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit. Whose sins you forgive are forgiven them, and whose sins you retain are retained.’”

The Lord gives the apostles the power to forgive sin — giving them the juridical power to forgive or, in certain cases, to withhold/delay forgiveness. There are those who deny that confession is a biblical sacrament, but here it is in today’s Gospel. There are other texts in Scripture (Acts 19:18; James 5:14-16) showing confession to be quite biblical.

What can we learn from Thomas’ absence?

“Thomas, called Didymus, one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples said to him, ‘We have seen the Lord.’ But he said to them, ‘Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger into the nail marks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.’”

Thomas is not with the other apostles on Resurrection evening; thus, he misses the blessing of seeing and experiencing the Resurrection and the Lord. He also refuses to believe the testimony of the Church that the Lord has risen. The Church was established by Christ to speak in his name (e.g., Luke 24:48; Luke 10:16; Matthew 18:17; John 14:26; 1 Timothy 3:15; inter al.).

Praise God, Thomas is back the following week with the others and in the proper place for a blessing. Whatever his struggle with faith, he has returned to work it out with the Church. Next comes the blessing. Now that he is in the room, Thomas sees the Lord. When outside, he did not see, and so he doubted. The eyes of our faith see far more than our fleshly eyes, but in order to see and experience our blessings we must gather; we must be in the Church.

Msgr. Charles Pope

Msgr. Charles Pope Msgr. Charles Pope is currently a dean and pastor in the Archdiocese of Washington, DC, where he has served on the Priest Council, the College of Consultors, and the Priest Personnel Board. Along with publishing a daily blog at the Archdiocese of Washington website, he has written in pastoral journals, conducted numerous retreats for priests and lay faithful, and has also conducted weekly Bible studies in the U.S. Congress and the White House. He was named a Monsignor in 2005.

The Divine Mercy image is displayed April 19, 2019, in Daley Plaza in Chicago.

Divine Mercy Sunday 2023 (April 15)

This weekend the Universal Church celebrates Divine Mercy Sunday. Pope John Paul II dedicated the Second Sunday of Easter to ‘The Feast of Mercy’ in 2000 at the canonization of the Polish religious sister St. Faustina Kowalska and since then devotion has grown tremendously. Today on Register Radio, Register writers Matt McDonald and Lauretta Brown talk about the growth of the Divine Mercy devotion as well as some ways to partake in this feast day’s greatest offerings.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up