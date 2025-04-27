Divine Mercy Sunday: Pope Francis Was an ‘Instrument of Mercy for Humanity,’ Says Cardinal Parolin

'Pope Francis was a shining witness of a Church that bends down with tenderness towards those who are wounded and heals with the balm of mercy,' he added.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin presided over the solemn Mass for Divine Mercy Sunday held in St. Peter’s Square, highlighting the need for the Church to follow in Pope Francis’ footsteps as “instruments of mercy for humanity” in the world today.

“Only mercy heals and creates a new world, putting out the fires of distrust, hatred and violence: this is the great teaching of Pope Francis,” Cardinal Parolin said in his Sunday homily.

“Pope Francis was a shining witness of a Church that bends down with tenderness towards those who are wounded and heals with the balm of mercy,” he added.

Approximately 200,000 people participated in the outdoor Mass offered for the late pontiff on the second day of the Church’s “novendiales” mourning period, the Holy See Press Office reported.

“Brothers and sisters, precisely on Divine Mercy Sunday we remember our beloved Pope Francis with affection,” Cardinal Parolin said.“It is precisely the Father’s mercy, which is greater than our limitations and calculations, that characterised the Magisterium of Pope Francis and his intense apostolic activity.”

Insisting that people’s affections for the late Pope “must not remain a mere emotion of the moment,” Cardinal Parolin said “the Church must welcome his legacy” by “opening ourselves to God’s mercy and also being merciful to one another.”

Tens of thousands of young pilgrims, who took part in Jubilee of Teenagers festivities from April 25-27, were also present at the Divine Mercy Mass dedicated to the late pontiff, including several European scouts groups, such as Italy’s Scouts D’Europa, and American parish groups, including youth from the Basilica of St. Mary in Alexandria, Virginia.

Addressing the throngs of teenagers present in the square — many of whom were shielding themselves from the hot morning sun under colorful hats and umbrellas — Cardinal Parolin encouraged them to be close to Jesus Christ and to show his “merciful face” to all those they encounter in life.

“I address a special greeting to you, with the desire to make you feel the embrace of the Church and the affection of Pope Francis, who would have liked to meet you, to look into your eyes, and to pass among you to greet you,” Parolin said to applause from those gathered in the square.

“[Jesus] comes to meet you where you are, to give you the courage to live, to share your experiences, your thoughts, your gifts, and your dreams,” he said to young people. “He comes to you in the face of those near or far, a brother and sister to love.”

The Mass celebration for the Second Sunday of Easter concluded with the singing of the midday Regina Coeli prayer before an image of the icon of Salus Populi Romani (“Health of the Roman People”) placed next to the main altar erected in St. Peter’s Square.