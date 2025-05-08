US Bishops React to Election of Pope Leo XIV, First Pope From United States

Bishops took to social media to share their joy over the election.

U.S. bishops on Thursday hailed the election of former Cardinal Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native and the first pope born in the United States of America.

Cardinals elected the newly titled Leo to the supreme pontificate on Thursday afternoon, with white smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel signaling the closing of the conclave with the selection of the new pope.

Leo appeared before hundreds of thousands of faithful and spectators in St. Peter’s Square shortly thereafter, addressing the universal Church and the world for the first time as pope.

“God loves us, God loves all of us, and evil will not prevail,” the Pope said. “We are all in the hands of God. Without fear, united, hand in hand with God and among ourselves, we will go forward.”

In an immediate reaction, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Thursday afternoon shared a photo of the newly elected Holy Father on X. “Our Holy Father, Leo XIV,” the bishops said in the post.

Other bishops took to social media to share their joy over the election. “Omnes Cum Petro ad Jesum per Mariam!” Lansing, Michigan, Bishop Earl Boyea wrote, meaning: “All with Peter to Jesus through Mary!”

Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Jeffrey Monforton wrote on X: “God bless our Holy Father Pope Leo XIV as he shares the joy of the Gospel with all the world. Together, let us fervently pray for Pope Leo XIV and his papal office.”

Kansas City, Kansas, Archbishop-elect Shawn McKnight wrote that the Church “welcome[s] our Holy Father” with “great thanksgiving.”

“Let the Church find hope in this moment and let us pray together as one people of God, entrusting our new Holy Father to the guidance of the Holy Spirit," the prelate said. “I pledge my loyalty and love to Pope Leo XIV as he takes up the mantle of St. Peter during this challenging time. May God bless him as he serves the Church and our entire world.”

Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge encouraged the faithful to “offer prayers, sacrifices, and works of charity for Pope Leo XIV and his intentions.”

“United in prayer for Pope Leo XIV, may we ask the Holy Spirit to strengthen him daily with divine grace in order that he may bring the light of faith and the unchanging and life-giving word of God to the challenges of our times,” Burbidge said.

Brooklyn, New York, Bishop Robert Brennan said the Church welcomes the new pope “warmly, with great love.”

“God has given us a new shepherd,” he said. “Let’s pray for him with all our hearts.”

Gary, Indiana, Bishop Robert McClory urged the faithful in a video address to “keep [the new pope] in our prayers ... thank God for the gift that he’ll be for the Church, and take some time to celebrate tonight.”

“And make sure you offer an Our Father, a Hail Mary, [and] a Glory Be for our new Pope Leo,” he said. “What a great joy to all the Church. ... Habemus papam!”