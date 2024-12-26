‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ and the Bible Passage That Nearly Disappeared

An unexpected revelation has shocked many Charlie Brown fans for decades: the realization that Linus’ famous Bible monologue from Charles Schulz’s A Charlie Brown Christmas was nearly cut out completely. The recitation of a few Gospel verses is a scene many cannot imagine the television special without. The passage is meant to emphasize the true meaning of Christmas, captured by Linus’ spotlighted monologue of Luke 2:8-14, which highlights the Nativity scene and the birth of Christ.

First aired on Dec. 9, 1965, this Christmas television special was almost broadcast without this memorable moment. At the time, concerns were raised about the inclusion of this passage, as producers feared it might create controversy and promote a religious agenda that could exclude viewers. The purpose of this TV special was originally intended to provide a slight rebuttal to the growing commercialism surrounding the season. However, CBS producers suggested that the intentional placement of a Bible passage was “too serious” and should be left out. Even producer Lee Mendelson shared in an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air in 2000, “We all thought we had ruined Peanuts. It seemed very slow, and it was too religious, blah, blah. We didn’t know.” The suggestion to secularize the special by removing the Gospel passage was met with an ultimatum from Schulz, who insisted, “If we don’t do it, we don’t do it at all.” Schulz was intent upon emphasizing the importance of maintaining the true meaning of Christmas through the presentation of the biblical excerpt.

After much discussion, it was confirmed that the special would air once and never again. However, the broadcast was met with overwhelming positivity and success, and the TV special became an annual occurrence. Without the addition of these few verses, A Charlie Brown Christmas would not have maintained its iconic significance throughout the years.

An intriguing assessment highlighted by “Theology for the People” occurs amid Linus’ memorable recitation. He drops his beloved security blanket the moment he exclaims, “Fear not!” and continues, “... for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” This physical demonstration displays Schulz’s attempt to preserve intellectual depth, creating an opportunity to impact each viewer on a personal and spiritual level.

This pure and simple speech from a cartoon child provides a moment that demonstrates his unique level and depth of understanding and inspires viewers to contemplate the condition of their spirituality through careful self-reflection.

This broadcast not only conveys a deeper meaning behind the holy season but also uniquely displays the attitude of the general public, indicating a mass desire for the preservation of Christ in Christmas. This seemingly innocent and childlike story emphasizes a deeper implication and an underlying message that could not possibly be left out. This biblical exposition has given viewers the opportunity to grasp a small moment of personal spiritual assessment. Schulz’s intentions for a greater understanding of Christmas come to fruition after the iconic monologue as Linus exclaims, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”





Bridget August is a recent graduate from Ave Maria University with a Bachelor of Arts in Health Science. She is passionate about covering topics related to ethics and culture. She looks forward to expanding her work in storytelling and contributing new perspectives to the field of journalism.Follow her on Instagram @bridgetaugust__