To Watch: Celebrate Christmastide and the Mother of God, Plus Tune In to SEEK25 on EWTN

SUNDAY, Dec. 29, 3:30 a.m., live

Solemn Mass & Procession on the Feast of the Holy Family

EWTN In Nazareth, Franciscan Father Francesco Patton, 168th custos of the Holy Land, will celebrate Mass in Latin and Arabic. (Re-airs at 6:30 p.m.)

TUESDAY, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve

EWTN At 3 p.m., live, Pope Francis is to preside at the Vespers of Thanksgiving and Te Deum in St. Peter’s Basilica. At midnight, live, will be c the Solemn Mass of Reparation in atonement for our sins of the past year from the EWTN Chapel. (Re-airs at 8 a.m. Wednesday.)

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 1

Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

EWTN At 4 a.m., live, in St. Peter’s, Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, observing also the World Day of Peace. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.) Re-airing at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight is New Year’s Eve Solemn Mass of Reparation From EWTN. At 3 p.m. is a re-air of the Dec. 21 The Catholic University of America Christmas Concert for Charity.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 1, 11 a.m., live

136th Rose Parade

ABC, NBC, RFD TV, Univision With the theme “Best Day Ever” to salute life’s special moments, this beloved 5.5-mile parade in Pasadena, California, will feature 22 marching bands, 18 equestrian units and 45-50 flower-bedecked floats.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

Great Performances: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2025

PBS In the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein, the Vienna Philharmonic under guest conductor Riccardo Muti will perform waltzes and polkas by Johann Strauss for the bicentennial of his birth, as well as works by other luminaries. (Re-airs 9:30 p.m.)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY Jan. 2-5, various

SEEK25

EWTN Watch programming from the Fellowship of Catholic University Students’ conference from Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.; see EWTN.com for full schedule of times and topics.

SATURDAY, Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Mass in Honor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

EWTN Mother Seton (1774-1821), a widow and convert, founded the Sisters of Charity of St. Joseph, and a girls’ school she established initiated Catholic schooling in the United States. This Mass will be at her National Shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

SUNDAY, Jan. 5, 4 p.m.

Modern Marvels

HISTORY This episode, “Nuts,” surveys nuts’ history as a staple food since antiquity. TV-PG.

MONDAY, Jan. 6, live

The Epiphany of the Lord

EWTN At 4 a.m. Pope Francis will celebrate the Solemn Mass of the Epiphany of the Lord in St. Peter’s. (Re-airs 3 p.m.) At 8 a.m. will be Daily Mass in the EWTN Chapel. (Re-airs 7 p.m. and midnight.) At noon will be Holy Mass From Nazareth in the Shrine of the Annunciation.

Upcoming

SUNDAY, Jan. 12, 3:30 a.m., live

Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

EWTN Pope Francis will celebrate Mass in the Sistine Chapel, with baptisms. (Re-airs 6:30 p.m.)