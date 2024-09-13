James Likoudis Was a Beacon of Catholic Faith in a Changing World

The Catholic Church lost one of its most courageous and articulate defenders in James Likoudis, who died Sept. 3 at the age of 95.

A revered historian, apologist and educator, Likoudis devoted his life to explaining the teachings of the Catholic Church on a wide range of issues from Vatican II and the papacy, to defending marriage and the family against the assaults of secularism and the sexual revolution, and, most significantly, bridging the divide between Catholicism and Eastern Orthodoxy.

His death marks the end of a profound journey of faith, a life of unwavering commitment to the truth, and an unyielding commitment to defending the Catholic Church from the erosion of her teaching.

James Likoudis. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

As president of Catholics United for the Faith (CUF), a lay organization founded in 1968, Likoudis became a leading voice in defending Church teachings, particularly those articulated in Pope St. Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae Vitae. His tireless efforts to uphold Catholic sexual morality and the magisterium’s authority led him to travel and lecture worldwide, engaging audiences with his depth of knowledge and unwavering commitment.

Born in 1928 to Greek immigrants in Lackawanna, New York, Likoudis’ upbringing began in the Greek Orthodox Church. However, he experienced a profound intellectual transformation at the University of Buffalo’s Newman Club, where he encountered the writings of St. Thomas Aquinas, Christopher Dawson and other Catholic luminaries. Likoudis converted to the Catholic faith in 1952. This marked the beginning of his lifelong mission, much like his hero St. Leopold of Castelnuovo, to foster unity between the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

Likoudis’ contributions as a scholar and author were vast, including his renowned works Ending the Byzantine Greek Schism and The Divine Primacy of the Bishop of Rome and Modern Eastern Orthodoxy. These books, celebrated for their depth and clarity, addressed theological and historical challenges with the goal of reuniting the two great Christian traditions. He completed this trilogy on the Byzantine tradition with Eastern Orthodoxy and the See of Peter: A Journey Towards Full Communion (2006). Likoudis’ impact on Catholic ecumenism was recognized in 2002 when he received the Blessed Frederick Ozanam Award for Catholic Social Action from the Society for Catholic Social Scientists, and in 2020 he was awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity by Sacred Heart Major Seminary.

His most celebrated book, The Pope, the Council, and the Mass: Answers to Questions the Traditionalists Have Asked, co-authored with Kenneth Whitehead, was a powerful defense of the Second Vatican Council and the liturgical reforms of Pope St. Paul VI.

James Likoudis speaking to students in a class. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Likoudis’ impact extended well beyond his writings. As the president of CUF and Morality in Media (now the National Center on Sexual Exploitation), he vigorously defended the Church’s teachings on family, morality and religious liberty. His tireless efforts in campaigns such as the successful challenge against the problematic Christ Among Us catechism led to direct action by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger and the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, cementing his role as a steadfast guardian of orthodoxy.

During these excursions to the Vatican, he had the opportunity several times to present Pope St. John Paul II with his books, and he also had a chance to meet Mother Teresa, who later endorsed a book Likoudis contributed to with the Catholic philosopher Dietrich von Hildebrand.1

Throughout his career, Likoudis’ voice was characterized by both courage and clarity, following in the tradition of his favorite theologian, St. Thomas Aquinas. 2He consistently articulated a vision of faith that upheld the dignity of the human person, the sanctity of family and the authority of the Church. For this reason, Likoudis, representing CUF, was invited to the Vatican by Cardinal Alfonso López Trujillo, president of the Pontifical Council for the Family, to a meeting that led to the foundational document, “Truth and Meaning of Human Sexuality: Guidelines for Education within the Family.”

Alice von Hildebrand, wife of Dietrich, reflecting on thinkers who shaped her understanding, counted Likoudis among those she most admired and respected, underscoring his influence among the brightest Catholic minds of the past century.3

Scott Hahn, another longtime friend of Likoudis, described him as a mentor who provided essential guidance, saying, “I have been working in the Catholic world for almost four decades now, but I’ve known few people who have such a passion for the apostolate and for Christian unity.”

Similarly, Mike Aquilina observed, “James Likoudis really does occupy a singular place in the literature of his time; faithful, yet not crazy. I think a good many people appreciate him for his careful judgments about the postconciliar situation as it was developing. Very few people got it so right.” These accolades capture the heart of Likoudis’ legacy: a brilliant mind, deeply committed to the truth, whose work has illuminated the path for countless Catholics.

Jeffrey Mirus, founder of CatholicCulture.org and an influential voice in Catholic media, also credited Likoudis as a crucial mentor during his formative years.

“James Likoudis was one of several mentors from whom I was privileged to learn when I was struggling to become more effective in defending and advancing the Catholic faith in my 20s,” Mirus said. “Likoudis was already established as a proponent of authentic Catholic renewal, a leading opponent of sex education in schools, and a champion of the magisterium.”

Likoudis was not only a distinguished theologian but also a dynamic figure in public life. He ran as a mayoral candidate in his hometown, Watkins Glen, and spent more than two decades as a social studies teacher to high-school students and a history and government instructor at the Franciscan minor seminary, St. John’s of the Atonement, as well as at Rosary Hill College in upstate New York.

In recognition of his efforts against the moral decline in media, he was awarded the Morality in Media award alongside Mother Angelica while living in Buffalo. Likoudis’ influence extended into the public eye, with appearances on popular programs like Geraldo and The Phil Donahue Show as well as on EWTN. He was also a frequent debater in packed town halls, engaging educators and the public in discussions that drew crowds lined up out the door, cementing his reputation as a tireless advocate for truth and morality.

Likoudis’ dedication to Catholic teaching was not limited to the theoretical; it was deeply personal. His marriage to Ruth, which lasted 71 years, was a testament to the faith and family values they cherished. Together, they raised six children and were blessed with 35 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren, creating a legacy that extended far beyond the written word. His personal journey and family life reflected the very principles he defended in the public sphere.

Likoudis leaves behind a profound intellectual and spiritual legacy that will continue to inspire generations of Catholics. His life reminds us that the pursuit of truth, guided by courage and clarity, is a noble and necessary endeavor. His warm sense of humor and engaging personality made him a beloved figure within the Catholic community. Whether through his leadership at CUF or his tireless advocacy for Catholic unity and fidelity, Likoudis remains a shining example of unwavering dedication to the Church, a beacon of hope for those navigating the complexities of faith in the modern world.

May his soul rest in the peace of Christ, and may his work continue to bear fruit in the life of the Church. Likoudis’ funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Assumption Grotto, Detroit, on Sept. 14.





Andrew Likoudis is an entrepreneur and studies business and communication at Towson University in Baltimore. He is the president of the Likoudis Legacy Foundation. He is the editor of six books on the papacy and ecclesiology.

Philip Blosser, Ph.D., is professor of philosophy at Sacred Heart Major Seminary. His most recent publication is a translation of a German work by H. G. Stoker entitled Conscience: Phenomena and Theories (Notre Dame, 2018).

