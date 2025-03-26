Let Catholic Charities Be Catholic — With Charity For All

COMMENTARY: The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling against Catholic Charities jeopardized its ability to service the vulnerable. Next week, we will have the chance to rectify that.

When I joined Catholic Charities, it never crossed my mind that the U.S. Supreme Court would one day need to weigh in on whether our work is fundamentally tied to our faith. It seems self-evident — our very name bears the word “Catholic.”

Yet last year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court determined that the services we provide for the poor, the elderly and the disabled are not religious. This ruling not only misrepresents who we are and what guides us, but it also jeopardizes the resources so essential to the vulnerable individuals we serve.

Next week, our attorneys at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty will tell the Supreme Court that they shouldn’t be lecturing the Catholic Church on its own beliefs, or dictating to a faith-based charity like ours how to do our jobs.

Established in 1917 by Bishop Joseph Koudelka, Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Superior had humble beginnings as St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, offering refuge to orphans and children from families in need. Over the past century, we’ve grown into a dynamic ministry serving 60 communities across Wisconsin, from the shores of Lake Superior to the heart of the state’s rolling landscapes.

Today, our work spans a broad spectrum of services — skills classes, vocational training, job-placement services, low-income senior housing, personal care, support for adults with special needs, and assistance for independent living. Our mission to improve the human condition remains steadfast as we continue to bring hope and support to those who need it most.

One example is the Challenge Center in Superior, which offers a range of support to adults with disabilities, including job coaching and community employment opportunities. Since its founding in 1969, the center has collaborated with local businesses to provide meaningful work experiences, creating pathways for people to live independently.

For nearly 30 years, I’ve witnessed the impact of such ministries on our local communities. Whether that’s through providing a job, a safe home, or just a hot meal, we support people no matter what troubles they are going through and try our best to offer them what they need. I find inspiration each day in the faces of those we serve and the positive strides we help them make. Some people spend their lives unsure if their work serves the common good. I rest easy knowing that ours does.

Christ has always been the foundation of our mission. The Gospel of John reminds us of his powerful commandment: “Love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” This profound call to charity inspires our work, urging us to care for every person we serve, without condition or judgment — regardless of their background, beliefs, or circumstances.

St. Thérèse of Lisieux captured the essence of this love perfectly when she said, “True charity consists in bearing all our neighbors’ defects — not being surprised at their weakness but edified at their smallest virtues.”

Wisconsin is punishing Catholic Charities for living out this model of love. Last year, the state Supreme Court denied us a religious exemption from the state’s unemployment compensation program, ruling that our ministries aren’t religious because we serve all people in need. In fact, the court reached the bizarre conclusion that, to qualify for an exemption, we must proselytize to those we serve and hire only Catholics — requirements the Church explicitly forbids.

This ruling has real consequences for how we operate. By having to pay into the state system, we are cut off from the Wisconsin Bishops’ Church Unemployment Pay Program, which is more efficient and provides the same level of benefits. This robs resources that should go toward helping the needy and funnels them into a costlier, less effective state system.

Our attorneys from Becket will deliver that message when they meet with the Supreme Court next week. We are confident that a majority on the Court will see Wisconsin’s position for what it is — short-sighted and wrong.

If we are free to serve as Catholics, we can better serve the people of Wisconsin. We look forward to the Court’s decision and continuing our work of bringing hope, healing and love to those who need it most.





Alan Rock is the executive director of Catholic Charities Bureau of the Diocese of Superior, Wisconsin.