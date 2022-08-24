Who Are the New Cardinals Created by Pope Francis in 2022?

There will be 16 cardinals under the age of 80 elevated at the next consistory, to be held Aug. 27.

This will be the eighth consistory of Pope Francis’ pontificate and the first of his to be held in August.

The last time a cardinal was made in August, a torrid month in Rome when all things slow down in the Vatican Curia, was on Aug. 24, 1807, when Pius VII created Francesco Guidobono Cavalchini a cardinal in pectore, announcing his name only in April 1808.

With these new cardinals, Pope Francis will have created 121. There are three members of the Curia: Arthur Roche, prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments; Lazzaro You Heung Sik, prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy; and Fernando Vergez, President of the Governatorate of Vatican City State.

Pope Francis' choices regarding diocesan bishops confirms his preference to choose dioceses that are not traditionally cardinal sees, omitting prominent places such as Milan, Venice, Krakow and Paris.

The Holy Father has created:

— Cardinal Jean-Marc Noël Aveline, 63, archbishop of Marseille, who will become the first French diocesan bishop to get the honor during Pope Francis’ pontificate;

— Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, 59, of Ekwulobia in the central region of Nigeria, who was created bishop in 2012 by Benedict XVI;

— Archbishop Leonardo Ullrich, 77, of Manaus, in Brazil’s Amazon region, a Franciscan who played a leading role during the Amazon synod and the current vice president of the recently created Amazonian Bishops’ Conference;

— Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão, 69, of Goa, appointed bishop by St. John Paul II in 1993 and currently the president of Latin Rite bishops of India;

— Bishop Robert McElroy, 68, of San Diego, whose diocese is suffragan to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, led by the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José Gomez;

— Archbishop Virgilio do Carmo Da Silva, 68, a Salesian, of Dili, East Timor;

— Bishop Oscar Cantoni, 71, of Como, Italy, appointed in January 2005 by St. John Paul II, who is suffragan to Milan;

— Archbishop Anthony Poola, 60, of Hyderabad, India, a bishop since 2008 and the first dalit to become a cardinal;

—Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa, 54, of Brasilia, Brazil, the fourth archbishop of the Brazilian capital to become a cardinal;

— Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr, 62, of Wa, Ghana, former superior general of the White Fathers and bishop since 2016;

— Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye, 62, of Singapore, since 2013;

— Archbishop Adalberto Martinez Flores, 70, of Asunción, Paraguay, and the first Paraguayan cardinal;

— Bishop Giorgio Marengo, 47, Italian Missionary of the Consolata and apostolic prefect of Ulan Bator in Mongolia, who will be the youngest cardinal in recent history, along with Karol Wojtyla, who also was created a cardinal at 47, during the consistory of June 26, 1967.

Pope Francis' final list includes four men older than 80 and therefore excluded from attending a future conclave. With them, the number of non-electing cardinals rose to 27 out of the current 122.

The Holy Father has appointed Archbishop Emeritus Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, 80, of Cartagena, Colombia; Archbishop Emeritus Arrigo Miglio, 80, of Cagliari, Italy; Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, who will turn 80 on July 5, a Jesuit and former rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University, who extensively collaborated in the drafting of the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium; and Fortunato Frezza, 80, currently a canon at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, who collaborated for several years at the Secretariat General for the Synod of Bishops. Pope Francis also nominated Ghent Bishop Luc Van Looy, 80, who later declined to accept the post because of criticism of his response to clergy abuse cases.

This article, which was originally published on May 29, 2022, was updated on Aug. 24.