Syria’s Christians Voice Relief, Seek Further Security Guarantees After Political Shift

More than a month after Syria’s political shift, Christians there are vocalizing a sense of relief as initial assurances for their safety and security by the de facto government have reportedly been provided. Christians continue to seek more concrete guarantees, although opinions differ on what form these guarantees should take.

For some Christians, the Church remains their primary safeguard, as it has been since Ottoman rule. In this view, clergy are in charge of representing their communities in political and legal arenas.

Parishioners at a Mass presided over by Bishop Hanna Jallouf at St. Joseph Church in Al-Qaniya, Idlib in Syria, the bishop's hometown. Credit: CTS

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch, John X (Yazigi), is the most visible Christian leader in Syria, alongside the Latin apostolic vicar, Bishop Hanna Jallouf. The latter enjoys a longstanding and strong relationship with the new authorities. He recently visited his hometown and parish (Al-Qaniya, Idlib countryside) for the first time since his episcopal appointment, where he was warmly received.

Despite an important meeting between church leaders and representatives with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the head of Syria’s new administration, three patriarchs based in Damascus were notably absent. The absence was reportedly due to the customary visit of Patriarch Yazigi to congratulate the new leader — a visit that traditionally precedes any other meetings with clergy.

Laity and the Syrian brothership

Another group of Christians believes that clergy should not be the sole guarantors of their rights, but laity also plays a crucial role.

This stance has been echoed by prominent figures such as the apostolic nuncio to Syria, Cardinal Mario Zenari, and the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Damascus, John Jihad Battah.

Aligning with this vision, many Christians expressed reservations regarding a recent statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who expressed France’s support for “civil society and Christian representatives in Syria.” Jesuit Father Murad Abu Seif addressed Barrot directly, stating: “We don’t want to be mere coexisting groups; we aspire to be brothers living with and for one another. Today, Christians seek to defend all Syrians so we can all live in freedom and dignity.”

Bishop Hanna Jallouf is warmly received in his hometown and parish (Al-Qaniya, Idlib countryside, Syria). Credit: CTS

Al-Sharaa’s remarks on Pope Francis

Father Ibrahim Faltas, vice custodian of the Holy Land, who visited Damascus near the end of the year, highlighted in an article for the Vatican’s L’Osservatore Romano that Al-Sharaa expressed admiration for Pope Francis, calling him a man of peace and commending his advocacy and actions for the people.

Meanwhile, the Christian community recently witnessed sharp criticism of the patriarch for the absence of Syria’s new flag in the patriarchal salon. The backlash, driven by a group calling themselves the “Antiochian Movement for Change,” escalated to accusations that he was a remnant of the previous regime, with demands for his resignation. This attack was widely condemned by both the Church and the public, who viewed it as politically motivated.

Patriarch John X (Yazigi). Credit: Greek Orthodox Patriarchate

Daily life for Christians

Over the past month, Christians have largely been spared from targeted incidents, with a few isolated exceptions. For example, in Aleppo’s predominantly Christian Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, a man used loudspeakers to urge women to wear hijabs and avoid mingling with men. Authorities have generally handled these incidents with wisdom.

Franciscan Friars in Damascus, Syria. Credit: CTS

All Syrians, including Christians, are experiencing some relief, particularly with the Syrian pound stabilizing against the U.S. dollar and prices dropping by up to 40%. Bread, gas, and diesel — scarce for years — have become more accessible. Additionally, the director general of Electricity Transmission and Distribution announced that two ships arrived from Turkey and Qatar to aid in power generation.