Safety Concerns Escalate for Christians in Historic Syrian Town

In the weeks since Syria’s government was overthrown, the Christians of Maaloula, a historic town in western Syria known for its Christian heritage, have been living with an intensifying fear for their safety, exacerbated by a recent incident involving a Christian and a Muslim family. But what is the full story, and what is the reality for Christians in Maaloula right now?

A church source, speaking to ACI MENA, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner, on condition of anonymity, said that after former President Bashar al-Assad’s regime regained control of Maaloula about 10 years ago, it prohibited some Muslims from entering the town due to their collaboration with the Al-Nusra Front in carrying out killings, kidnappings, and acts of vandalism targeting Christians and their churches. But following the regime’s collapse, these individuals returned to the town, exerting pressure on Christians under the pretext that Christians had displaced them.

“Some of those who had been expelled caused problems, and Christians were viewed as aligned with the previous regime,” the source explained. “Yet ironically, their joy at its fall was greater than others’, as most of our youth emigrated to escape mandatory or reserve military service.”

Regarding the recent attacks on Christians, the source shared that “threats began against five Christian families to seize their agricultural lands. Some Christians were also told to leave their homes and the town or they would face death. The reasons for these threats include old vendettas or accusations against Christians of bearing arms and joining the ‘National Defense’ forces.”

The source continued: “These threats turned into action when the home and café of Bashar Shahin and his family were seized, despite some Muslims defending them. After mediation, Bashar was allowed to retrieve his belongings. Additionally, two homes were broken into and robbed. There were other forms of harassment as well, such as gunfire near a priest distributing Christmas gifts to children at a kindergarten, and reports from Christians about being spat on.”

The source asserted that the de facto authority in Maaloula is an individual linked to the Turkish Suleiman Shah Brigade (named after the grandfather of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire). As a result, local residents and church leaders have appealed to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, a Sunni Islamist political and paramilitary organization, for intervention.

“Christians in Maaloula do not feel secure. In the absence of the state we called upon, safety has vanished — particularly since weapons have been entirely removed from Christians while remaining in the hands of others,” the source said. “We are advocates of peace and want to build Maaloula hand in hand with all its components.”

The source said that the major incident that escalated tensions in the town happened in the early hours of Dec. 26 when a Muslim man, Abdul Salam Diab, and his father stormed a farm belonging to a Christian man named Ghassan Zakhm, intending to rob it. Abdul Salam was killed during the event. “Unfortunately, the case was framed as a religious issue, portraying Christians as aggressors against Muslims, even though it was purely an isolated incident,” the source said.

This incident has reportedly prompted many Christian families to leave the town, as no entity is ensuring their safety anymore. Of the approximately 325 Christian families in Maaloula, nearly 80 have left, according to local sources. Additionally, four Christian homes belonging to Zakhm’s relatives have been seized.

Details of the Dec. 26 incident

Speaking to ACI MENA, a Christian resident of Maaloula provided further details about the Dec. 26 incident.

“Before Christmas, members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham insisted that Christians decorate their homes to avoid any tension. However, things did not proceed smoothly,” he said.

“In the early hours of Dec. 26, surveillance cameras at Ghassan Zakhm’s farm captured masked individuals breaking the lock on the farm’s gate. Ghassan and his son Sarkis immediately headed to the site, requesting security committee members to accompany them, though they failed to show up despite their promises.”

The source confirmed that upon the farm owners’ arrival, a firefight broke out between the two parties, resulting in the death of the intruder, Abdul Salam. Ghassan then surrendered himself to a priest, Father Fadi al-Barkil, who handed him over to the relevant authorities in Damascus to prevent further unrest.