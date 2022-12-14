This is Why Pope Francis Wants You to Spend Less Money This Christmas

Pope Francis encouraged everyone to increase their spiritual preparation as Christmas quickly approaches.

Pope Francis is inviting everyone to have “a more humble Christmas” this year.

At the end of his weekly general audience Dec. 14, the Pope asked people to consider spending less on gifts and parties and in order to help the people of Ukraine.

“It is good to celebrate Christmas, to have parties — but let’s lower the level of Christmas spending,” he encouraged. “Let’s send what we save to the Ukrainian people, who are in need, suffering so much; they go hungry, they feel the cold, and so many die because there are no doctors, nurses at hand."

“Let’s have a more humble Christmas, with more humble gifts,” he said.

The Pope drew attention once again to the suffering of the Ukrainian people at the end of his weekly public audience on spiritual vigilance.

He said the ongoing war in Ukraine does not mean we should forget about celebrating Christmas altogether, but we should do so “with Ukrainians in our hearts.”

Pope Francis encouraged everyone to increase their spiritual preparation as Christmas quickly approaches.

Be at peace with the Lord, he said, and “let us make that concrete gesture” for the people of Ukraine.