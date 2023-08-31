This is Pope Francis’ Prayer Intention for September 2023

‘Let us pray for those people on the margins of society in subhuman living conditions, that they may not be neglected by institutions and never be cast out…’

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of September is for people living on the margins.

“A homeless person who dies on the street will never appear among the top stories of search engines or newscasts,” the Pope said in a video released Aug. 29.

The Holy Father questioned: “How could we have reached this level of indifference?”

He goes on to ask how we as a society have allowed the “throwaway culture” to “dominate our lives, our cities, our way of life?”

“Our necks are going to get stiff from looking the other way so we don’t have to see this situation,” he said.

The Pope urged the faithful to “stop making invisible those who are on the margins of society, whether it’s due to poverty, addictions, mental illness, or disability” and instead “focus on accepting them, on welcoming all people who need it.”

He concluded with a prayer: “Let us pray for those people on the margins of society in subhuman living conditions, that they may not be neglected by institutions and never be cast out.”

Pope Francis’ prayer video is promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which raises awareness of monthly papal prayer intentions.