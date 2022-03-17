Knights of Columbus Urges Members to Join Novena for Ukraine and Russia

On each day of the novena, members of the Knights of Columbus, their families and Catholics worldwide are asked to pray at least one decade of the rosary.

Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly of the Knights of Columbus has called on the organization’s members worldwide to join in a nine-day campaign of prayer, beginning March 17.

The novena will conclude on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord, when Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary at the Vatican.

“During this time of immense suffering in Ukraine, I call on my 2 million brother Knights to unite in prayer to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Kelly said in a statement. “Together, we’ll ask Our Lady to

intercede on behalf of those directly impacted by the conflict, to give strength to our Ukrainian and Polish Knights working so hard to deliver relief, and to help bring peace and healing to the region.”

The novena was initiated by Catholics in Ukraine and first requested by the Latin-rite archbishop of Lviv, Archbishop Mieczysław Mokrzycki, who is a former secretary of St. John Paul II and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Ukraine, Kelly noted. The date of the consecration is historically

significant, he added, as St. John Paul II consecrated Russia and the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, 1984.

Kelly asked that each day of the novena, members of the Knights of Columbus, their families, and Catholics worldwide are asked to pray at least one decade of the rosary, concluding with the following Annunciation Novena prayer:

I greet you, Ever-blessed Virgin, Mother of God, Throne of Grace, miracle of Almighty Power! I greet you, Sanctuary of the Most Holy Trinity and Queen of the Universe, Mother of Mercy and refuge of sinners!

Most loving Mother, attracted by your beauty and sweetness, and by your tender compassion, I confidently turn to you, miserable as I am, and beg of you to obtain for me from your dear Son the favor I request in this novena: for the consecration of Russia and Ukraine to your Immaculate Heart.

Obtain for me also, Queen of heaven, the most lively contrition for my many sins and the grace to imitate closely those virtues which you practiced so faithfully, especially humility, purity and obedience.

Above all, I beg you to be my Mother and Protectress, to receive me into the number of your devoted children, and to guide me from your high throne of glory.

Do not reject my petitions, Mother of Mercy! Have pity on me, and do not abandon me during life or at the moment of my death. Amen.

On Feb. 25, the Knights committed $1 million for immediate distribution to support Ukrainians impacted by the recent Russian invasion of their country. The organization also launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, pledging to match all funds raised up to an additional $500,000. As of March 17, the fund has raised over $5 million, for a total of more than $6.5 million in assistance. One-hundred percent of donations are being used to assist those directly affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

For additional information about the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund and how to donate, go to kofc.org/ukraine.



