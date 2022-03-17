The Church Asks Prayers for Peace on US-Mexico Border

On a day marked by violence on the border with the United States, the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo encouraged prayer for peace in that area, and throughout Mexico.

During the early morning hours of March 14, shootings, explosions, fires and roadblocks occurred in different parts of Nuevo Laredo in the Mexican border state of Tamaulipas. The area near the US consulate was also affected.

According to various social media users, the shootings were also heard in the neighboring US city of Laredo, which lies on the other side of the Rio Grande.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, whose hometown is Laredo, told Border Report the violence was triggered because “one group is not happy because (the Mexican army arrested) their leader and the other two groups are saying ‘Is there a vacuum here because we might need to come in?'”

In addition, two international bridges were temporarily closed.

On a recently published list of the 50 most violent cities in the world during 2021, Mexican towns hold the top eight positions, headed by Zamora, located in the state of Michoacán.

In total, there are 18 Mexican cities that appear on the list, prepared each year by the Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice of Mexico.

On Twitter, the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo encouraged people to “pray for peace in our city.” The tweet featured a white dove along with the following prayer:

Lord Jesus, You are our peace, look at our Homeland harmed by violence and divided by fear and insecurity.

Comfort the pain of those who suffer. Give success to the decisions of those who govern us. Touch the hearts of those who forget that we are brothers and cause suffering and death. Give them the gift of conversion.

Protect families, our children, adolescents and young people, our towns and communities.

May we as your missionary disciples, responsible citizens, know how to be promoters of justice and peace, so that in YOU, our people may have a decent life.

Amen

Mary, Queen of Peace, pray for us.