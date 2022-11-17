The Church in Cuba Will Once Again Have Communion Hosts Thanks to Donations of Flour

The nuns at the Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites of St. Teresa in Havana are grateful for generosity and the True Presence.

The Carmelite nuns in Cuba announced that thanks to the donations of wheat flour they have received in recent days, they will again be able to make the Communion hosts to supply the island’s churches.

In a Nov. 14 statement, the Discalced Carmelite Sisters of Havana expressed their joy for having “experienced once again that the barque of the Church is the Lord who leads it.”

The Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites of St. Teresa in the Cuban capital had informed all the dioceses Nov. 2 that it could no longer produce any more hosts because it had run out of wheat flour, a product that has been in short supply for months in the island.

Just days later, Father José Luis Pueyo of the Diocese of Villa Clara told the online news outlet 14ymedio.com that they would have to break their remaining hosts into several pieces in order to provide for the faithful.

However, on Tuesday, the nuns expressed their surprise to see that the news of no flour had gone viral, even reaching remote places.

“The impressive thing about all this is how it has moved the hearts of so many people of goodwill who, like the widow in the Gospel, have offered little or much so that the work can continue,” the nuns said in the statement published in Vida Cristiana, a Jesuit-run weekly.

“Flour has come to us from our simple townspeople, from institutions, from Miami, Puerto Rico, Spain, and also the allocation that we have from the State,” they reported.

The Carmelite sisters said that “the One who multiplied the loaves has shown his power with the multiplication of the flour.”

“Now we resume work to be able to offer this service to the Church that is on pilgrimage in Cuba as soon as possible.”

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.