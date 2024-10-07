Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-prayer-and-fasting-are-the-weapons-of-love-that-change-history

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis: ‘Prayer and Fasting are the Weapons of Love that Change History’

In his letter, the Holy Father expressed his closeness with those “who dwell in the lands of which the Scriptures speak most often,” suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict spreading throughout the region.

Christian worshippers pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Easter Sunday mass on March 31, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Christian worshippers pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, during the Easter Sunday mass on March 31, 2024. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images) (photo: AHMAD GHARABLI / AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Elias Turk/ Kristina Millare/CNA News

On the World Day of Prayer and Fasting held on the Oct. 7 feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, Pope Francis addressed a letter to Catholics in the Middle East on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

In his letter, the Holy Father expressed his closeness with those “who dwell in the lands of which the Scriptures speak most often,” suffering as a result of the ongoing conflict spreading throughout the region.

“As Christians, we must never tire of imploring peace from God. That is why, on this day, I have urged everyone to observe a day of prayer and fasting. Prayer and fasting are the weapons of love that change history,” reads the Holy Father’s letter, released one day after he prayed a rosary for peace at the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

“In order to bear fruit and give life, do not let yourselves be engulfed by the darkness that surrounds you. Planted in your sacred lands, become sprouts of hope, because the light of faith leads you to testify to love amid words of hatred, to encounter amid growing confrontation, to unity amid increasing hostility,” the pope said.

Middle East synod Participants Echo Pope’s Call for Prayer

Since the start of Synod on Synodality meetings in the Vatican this month, synod delegates and participants have echoed Pope Francis’ pleas for prayers and solidarity with communities across the war-ravaged region.

Synod participant Deacon Adel Abolouh of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church in Syria, who attended the pope’s Sunday rosary for peace, said it was a beautiful experience that inspires people to become “missionaries of peace.”

“After praying for peace we start having a mission of making peace happen,” he said in an interview with ACI Mena, CNA’s Arabic-language news partner.

“The Pope’s invitation for prayer makes the world’s conscience realize that there are people seeking peace.”

Recalling the fear of his two children, who were awoken by Israeli missile strikes in his city of Damascus last week, Abolouh expressed his sadness for the younger generations, whose conversations now revolve around “war and weapons.” 

“The Church needs to keep pressuring the international public opinion to stop wars,” he said.

Rita Kouroumilian, a Lebanese Armenian Catholic participating in this month’s synod discussions, expressed her gratitude for the Holy Father’s closeness to the people of Lebanon, who are suffering following the escalation of the conflict last month that killed more than 500 people in a single day.

Reiterating Pope Francis’ call for peace, Kouroumilian invited everyone to continue to pray for peace in her country and the Middle East.

“The holy rosary is our only weapon against the enemy,” she shared with ACI Mena. “None other than prayer and fasting are capable of stopping the war. It is the only way to peace.”

On Saturday, Pope Francis also met with synod delegate Patriarch Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian of the Armenian Catholic Church in Lebanon as a sign of fraternity with Lebanese Catholic leaders.

‘Praying and fasting cannot be done without almsgiving’

Following synod meetings on Monday morning, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, invited all synod participants to donate alms for a parish priest serving Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities near the priest’s church in Gaza.

“Prayer and fasting cannot be done without almsgiving, which must make us suffer, must even hurt us, because we give up what belongs to us to give to our neighbor who is in difficulty or is even about to die,” Krajewski stated.

According to the latest United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) report, approximately 41,600 Palestinian men, women, and children have been killed, and an additional 96,600 injured, since the escalation of the conflict one year ago. OCHA reported that more than 1,500 Israeli and foreign nationals have been killed since Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel. 

Clergy, religious, and lay faithful gather in St. Peter’s Square for the nightly rosary vigil, holding candles and rosaries as they pray for Pope Francis’ recovery, Feb. 28, 2025.

Pope Francis Continues to Recover

Pope Francis has been undergoing care and battling pneumonia now for some two weeks, even as Catholics and non—Catholics alike pray for his recovery. This week on Register Radio we are joined by EWTN Senior Vatican Analyst, Frank Rocca with the latest from Rome. And then, we are only days away from Ash Wednesday and the start of the Lenten season. We hear from Register contributors Katie Warner and Debbie Cowden how to get the most out of Lent.

Matthew Bunson Register Radio
Pope Francis holds a gift on the papal plane coming back from Corsica on Dec. 15, 2024. He celebrates his 88th birthday today.

Christmas Message/Pope and Popular Piety

In the week before Christmas, Pope Francis made a visit to Corsica to talk about traditional popular piety. It’s a fitting theme as Christians everywhere prepare to contemplate the Nativity of Jesus. Catholic News Agency’s Hannah Brockhaus traveled with the pope and brings us a report. We also get a glimpse of Christmas preparations from a Catholic pastor and preview of Christmas homilies. We talk to Register contributor Father Dwight Longenecker.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Karl Geiger, “Via Crucis,” 1876, St. Johann der Evangelist

The Lord Has Need of It

‘The Lord has need of it’ — a small detail in the Passion narrative that reveals the boundless humility of our Savior and his longing for union with us.

Tim Clark Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up