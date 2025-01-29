Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Pledges to Carry Out Trump’s Policies on Abortion, Conscience Rights

In the three-hour hearing, Kennedy fielded questions on his interpretation of Title X, late-term abortions, mifepristone, stem-cell research and medical conscience rights.

During his first confirmation hearing, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated at several points that he would implement President Donald Trump’s pro-life policies.

Republican and Democrat senators on the Senate Finance Committee pressed Kennedy on his views on abortion and “reproductive health,” asking him how he would approach the issue of life while carrying out his duties as head of HHS.

In the three-hour hearing, Kennedy fielded questions on his interpretation of Title X, late-term abortions, mifepristone, stem-cell research and medical conscience rights.

“I’m going to support President Trump’s policies on Title X,” Kennedy said in his first exchange regarding abortion with Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma.

“I agree with President Trump that every abortion is a tragedy,” Kennedy stated. “I agree with him that we cannot be a moral nation if we have 1.2 million abortions per year. I agree with him that the states should control abortion.”

“I’m going to serve at the pleasure of the president,” he continued. “I’m going to implement his policies,” he said, revealing that Trump had expressed his desire for Kennedy to end late-term abortions, enact protections for conscious exemptions, and end federal funding for abortions in the U.S. and abroad.

On medical-conscience exemptions, Kennedy said: “What patient would want somebody doing a surgery on them that, you know, believes that that surgery is against their conscience and is being forced to perform that? I don’t know anybody who would want to have a doctor perform a surgery that the doctor is morally opposed to.”

“Forcing somebody to participate in a medical procedure as a provider that they believe is murder does not make any sense to me,” he continued, adding: “We need to welcome diversity in this country, we need to respect diversity, and we need to respect each other when we have different opinions and not, you know, not force our opinions on other people.”

Kennedy also answered questions on his views regarding chemical abortions, stating that his approach to the drug would mirror that of Trump, who, he noted, has yet to adopt an official position on whether he supports the use of chemical abortion drugs such as mifepristone. The HHS nominee did, however, criticize the Biden administration for deregulating the abortion drug and for ending reporting requirements.

Mifepristone is a drug used to induce a chemical abortion by blocking the hormone progesterone, which cuts off the child’s supply of oxygen and nutrients. The Food and Drug Administration’s label estimates that about 1 in 25 women who take mifepristone “will visit the emergency room.”

“It should be reported; I mean, it’s against everything we believe in in this country, that patients or doctors should not be reporting adverse events,” Kennedy said, adding: “I think it’s immoral to have a policy where patients are not allowed to report adverse events or doctors are discouraged from doing that.”

Several members of the committee questioned Kennedy on his past pro-abortion views, including Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan, who quoted Kennedy as saying: “I don’t think the government has any business telling people what they can or cannot do with their body” during a campaign visit to New Hampshire in 2023.

Kennedy responded simply: “I agree with President Trump — every abortion is a tragedy.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., questioned Kennedy about his support for stem-cell research at the University of Washington, which the senator said had conducted “groundbreaking” research using fetal heart tissue.

Kennedy responded by saying: “I will protect stem-cell research, and today stem-cell research can be done on umbilical cords.”

“You don’t need fetal tissue,” he said.

In November, then-U.S. President-elect Trump nominated Kennedy to serve as the United States secretary of the HHS, a position that requires Senate confirmation. HHS oversees 10 agencies, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kennedy is a former Democrat. He ran for president as an Independent in 2024 before dropping out and endorsing Trump. Kennedy is set to have another hearing tomorrow before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.