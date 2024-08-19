Rhode Island Diocese ‘Disappointed’ After Harris-Walz Fundraiser at Catholic College

Salve Regina University is overseen by the Sisters of Mercy.

Catholic leadership in Rhode Island has rebuked a local Catholic college, Salve Regina University, for hosting a fundraiser last week in which presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz defended abortion rights.

More than 300 attendees reportedly paid $1,000 to get in the door at the campus’ main administrative waterfront mansion, Ochre Court, on Thursday. The fundraiser brought in more than $600,000, the state’s Democratic Party said, according to The Providence Journal.

Media outlets reported that journalists were not allowed to record videos of the speech, but Walz’s comments reportedly included advocacy for abortion rights.

The Minnesota governor attacked Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, accusing them of “rooting for failure,” according to the Rhode Island Current.

“Their whole thing is to instill fear in people — fear and pessimism,” he said.

Walz called Trump and Vance “weird” and disputed GOP claims that Democratic policies are extreme.

“Who’s asking to raise the price of insulin? Who’s asking to take away women’s reproductive rights?” Walz said. “Things really work best in communities when you mind your own damn business.”





Diocese ‘Surprised and Disappointed’

Diocese of Providence spokesman Michael Kieloch told CNA that the diocese “does not permit Catholic institutions in Rhode Island to endorse candidates for office nor even give the appearance of such endorsements.”

“The Church’s role in political matters is firstly to form the consciences of the lay faithful,” he added.

Kieloch continued: “We were surprised and disappointed by the decision of Salve Regina University to rent space to a partisan political event and fundraiser, and we’ve received a number of messages from Catholics across Rhode Island expressing the same surprise and disappointment.”

Bishop Richard Henning, archbishop-elect of Boston, is currently leading the Diocese of Providence.

Walz, a Lutheran and former Catholic, has a consistent and strong pro-abortion record in his state. In 2023, he signed a bill enshrining abortion rights throughout nine months into Minnesota state law. Minnesota Concerned Citizens for Life, the state’s largest pro-life group, called the governor a “threat” to the unborn and “an abortion absolutist.”

Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate earlier this month.









University Responds

In response to a request from RINewsToday, the university defended its decision to host the event.

“Ochre Court at Salve Regina University was selected by the Rhode Island Democratic Party Committee based on availability for their selected date, time, and anticipated capacity,” an unnamed spokesperson’s statement said.

“We regularly rent facilities on campus for private events. The committee paid the standard rate for the space rental, worked with our University Events and Conference Services office, and is the sole host of the event,” the statement said.

“As an academic institution, the university fully supports freedom of speech as a cornerstone of democracy. As our mission calls us to do, we support productive and meaningful dialogue across our differences as we work toward a world that is more harmonious, just, and merciful,” the statement said.

Salve Regina University is overseen by the Sisters of Mercy. CNA reached out to the congregation for comment on Monday, including asking if the university would offer the same opportunity to the Trump campaign for a fundraiser event. CNA did not immediately receive a response.