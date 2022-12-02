Process of Beatification to Begin for Co-Founder of Neocatechumenal Way

The beatification and canonization process for Carmen Hernández, co-founder of the Neocatechumenal Way, officially opens this Sunday. The archbishop of Madrid, Cardinal Carlos Osoro, will preside at the event that will take place at Francisco de Vitoria University.

The second Sunday of Advent is the liturgical setting for the official ceremony. Also attending the event will be the international team of the Neocatechumenal Way: Kiko Argüello, Ascensión Romero and Father Mario Pezzi, as well as the diocesan postulator for the cause, Carlos Metola.

During the ceremony, the members of the tribunal will be sworn in: the episcopal delegate for the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Father Alberto Fernández; the promoter of justice, Father Martín Rodajo; and deputy notaries Ana Gabriela Martínez and Mercedes Alvaredo.

Almost a year and a half has passed since July 2021, when the postulator delivered the supplex libellus to Cardinal Osoro at a Mass celebrated on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the death of the Servant of God Carmen Hernández.

The libellus is the formal petition for the start of the process. It includes writings, documents and testimonies in support of the sanctity of the co-founder of the Way. highlighting that she lived the Christian virtues to a heroic degree.

On that occasion, Cardinal Osoros noted that Hernández was “a tireless catechist and worker of the announcement of Christ” who in her life wanted to be “a bearer of Jesus Christ.”

Argüello, who co-founded the movement with Hernández, highlighted in a letter that Hernández “was a deep, authentic, and free woman in her relationship with everyone. She loved Christ and the Church and the pope above all.”

“For love of the Church and the brethren, she has stayed with me for 50 years, carrying out this Christian initiation that is the Neocatechumenal Way,” Argüello recalled.

“I thought they were following me,” Argüello acknowledged, “but I discovered that thousands of brethren are on the Way thanks to Carmen and because of the love that Carmen had for Christ.”

After the solemn act, there will be the premiere of two symphonic poems by Argüello, titled Daughters of Jerusalem and Aquedah. The latter expression refers to the sacrifice of Isaac recounted in Genesis, Chapter 22.

Both the solemn act and the premiere of these works can be followed on the YouTube channel of the Archdiocese of Madrid.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.