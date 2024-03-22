Princess of Wales Reveals Cancer Diagnosis; Catholic Cardinal Praises Her Courage, Encourages Prayers

Upon making the announcement, the princess also addressed others who suffer from the disease and asked them not to lose hope.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, surprised the world on Friday by publicly announcing that she is fighting cancer and is in the early stages of treatment.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone,” said the princess, 42, in a March 22 video message.





In early February, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that in 2022 there were 20 million new cases of cancer, resulting in 9.7 million deaths. It is projected that by 2050 the number of new cancer diagnoses will reach approximately 35 million, representing a 77% increase compared with 2022.

The news, which has generated a wave of global concern and support, was announced on the official X account of the prince and princess of Wales. This comes just a month after it was confirmed that King Charles III of England is also battling cancer.





Catholic Church in England Joins in Prayer

Cardinal Vincent Gerard Nichols, archbishop of Westminster and president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of England and Wales, saluted “the courage of the Princess of Wales in speaking so openly about her personal health.”

“Not only does she give encouragement to all who carry the burden of ill health, but she also speaks so movingly about the importance of their family life. Her message will prompt many people to pray for her and her full recovery, as I certainly will,” he said in a post on his X account.

Her message will move many people to pray for her and her full recovery, as I certainly will do myself. 🙏 — Cardinal Nichols (@CardinalNichols) March 22, 2024









Princess Thankful for Support

In her message, the wife of Prince William, first in line to the British throne, expressed her gratitude for “all the wonderful messages of support” received after undergoing major abdominal surgery in London, after which subsequent tests revealed the diagnosis.

The princess added that, today, as a family, they need “some time, space and privacy” while she completes her treatment. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she added.

The Princess of Wales, born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton on Jan. 9, 1982, married William, Prince of Wales, at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. They have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the wife of Prince William, Catherine is also in line to be a future queen of England.

As well as taking on royal duties both in the U.K. and abroad, the princess dedicates her time to supporting a number of causes and charities, several of which focus on improving the quality of life during early childhood.