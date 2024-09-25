Pope Francis to Young Economists: ‘Love is the First and Greatest Factor of Change’

Launched from Assisi, Italy, the foundation’s mission is to foster a new economic culture — one that prioritizes human dignity, environmental care, and integral development,” the announcement said.

Pope Francis on Wednesday met with young adults participating in the annual Economy of Francesco gathering as the movement for economic change — inspired by the pope and St. Francis of Assisi — launched a permanent foundation.

“It is not the great and powerful who change the world for the better: Love is the first and greatest factor of change,” the pope told the foundation’s founding members and others from more than 30 countries at the Vatican on Sept. 25.

According to an announcement on Instagram, the new foundation, formally instituted on Sept. 23, will work in three areas: research and study, business and innovation, and education and culture.

The first Economy of Francesco conference was held online in November 2020 in response to the pope’s call for “an economy attentive to the person and to the environment.”

The livestreamed event has been repeated every year, and in 2022, a three-day in-person conference was held in Assisi, Italy, with Pope Francis attending on the last day.

“Thank you,” Pope Francis said on Wednesday, “for having taken seriously my invitation to ‘reanimate’ the economy and for having welcomed the indications I gave to you on the occasion of your annual conferences.”

“They form part of the framework of the social doctrine of the Church and, in the final analysis, have their root in the Gospel,” he said. “You may have encountered many teachers over the course of your studies or work experiences, but the reference to the Gospel, while in sincere dialogue with everyone, guarantees you an exceptional master, Jesus, the only one who could say: ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life’ (Jn 14:6).”

The pope also underlined that “the world of economics is in need of change” but added that while it may be good to become a great economist, government minister, or Nobel laureate, the best way is through love.

“You will change [the economy] above all by loving it, in the light of God, by imbuing it with the values and the strength of goodness, with the evangelical spirit of Francis of Assisi,” he said. “[St. Francis] was the son of a merchant, he knew the strengths and defects of that world. Love the economy, truly love the workers, the poor, prioritizing the situations of greatest suffering.”

“Be brave, dear friends! Be brave!” he encouraged. “If you are faithful to your vocation, your life will flourish, you will have wonderful stories to tell your children and grandchildren. … Believe me: It is worth spending your life to change the world for the better.”

During the Wednesday audience, Pope Francis also noted the presence of several babies in the room off the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall.

“I see that there are some children here: This is good, in a culture that prefers to have dogs and cats rather than children,” he said, adding: “We must beat Italy up a bit” in reference to the country’s low birth rate.