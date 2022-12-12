Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-to-ask-heads-of-state-to-pardon-prisoners-as-christmas-gesture

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis to Ask Heads of State to Pardon Prisoners as Christmas Gesture

There are an estimated 11.5 million prisoners worldwide.

Pope Francis at his Angelus address at the Vatican, Dec. 11, 2022.
Pope Francis at his Angelus address at the Vatican, Dec. 11, 2022. (photo: Vatican Media )
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA Vatican

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis will send a letter to the world’s heads of state asking them to pardon prisoners, the Vatican announced Monday.

The invitation to make a “gesture of clemency” will be sent “on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas,” a Dec. 12 communication said.

The Vatican said the letter will invite world leaders to grant leniency to “those of our brothers and sisters deprived of their liberty whom they deem fit to benefit from such a measure, so that this time marked by tensions, injustices, and conflicts may be opened to the grace that comes from the Lord.”

The latest figures from the World Prison Population List, published in December 2021, report that there are an estimated 11.5 million prisoners worldwide.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up