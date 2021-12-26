Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/pope-francis-sends-condolences-upon-death-of-desmond-tutu

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Pope Francis Sends Condolences Upon Death of Desmond Tutu

Tutu, who fought for an end to racial segregation in his native South Africa, died Dec. 26 at the age of 90.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is shown in 2011.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is shown in 2011. (photo: wesselspj / via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0))
Hannah Brockhaus/CNA World

Pope Francis on Sunday sent his condolences following the death of retired Anglican archbishop and anti-apartheid leader Desmond Tutu.

Tutu, who fought for an end to racial segregation in his native South Africa, died Dec. 26 at the age of 90.

“Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and he offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” said a note signed by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. 

“Mindful of his service to the Gospel through the promotion of racial equality and reconciliation in his native South Africa, His Holiness commends his soul to the loving mercy of Almighty God,” the message continued. “Upon all who mourn his passing in the sure and certain hope of the Resurrection, Pope Francis invokes the Divine blessings of peace and consolation in the Lord Jesus.”

Tutu, a contemporary of Nelson Mandela, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid in his country.

In 1995, Mandela, then South Africa’s president, named Tutu president of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, responsible for gathering evidence of apartheid-era crimes.

The prominent Anglican retired from public life in 2010. In 2014 he voiced support for assisted suicide.

Candles and a Mary statue are placed on the beach near where search-and-rescue operations continue at the site of the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 25 in Surfside, Florida. Search-and-rescue efforts continue with crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Pope Francis offered his prayers to the affected community on June 26.

Pope Francis Prays for Victims of Florida Condo Collapse

Pope Francis ‘offers heartfelt prayer that Almighty God will grant eternal peace to those who have died, comfort to those who mourn their loss, and strength to all those affected by this immense tragedy,’ the Vatican stated. Catholics are among the missing.

Matt Hadro/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up