Pope Francis Makes Surprise Visit to Amusement Park

Pope Francis left the Vatican on Wednesday afternoon go to Ostia, a seaside town not far from Rome, to greet Sister Geneviève Jeanningros and the employees of the Summer Park Festival at Luna Park.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pontiff visited Sister Geneviève, an 81-year-old nun who has been serving homosexuals and “transgender” people at the Italian Luna Park for 56 years.

The nun lives there in a trailer with another nun named Anna Amelia, with whom she also accompanies the community.

The Holy Father took the opportunity to greet the fairground workers and circus artists, who put on a show.

Pope Francis visits with Sister Geneviève Jeanningros and the community of carousel workers and circus performers at Luna Park on July 31. | Vatican Media

He also blessed a statue of “Our Lady, Protector of the Traveling Show and the Circus” and greeted the families and children present.

Earlier this year, on June 5, Pope Francis greeted the nun after the general audience at the Vatican. On that occasion, the religious sister noted that the Pontiff had previously received the LGBT “community” that she assists.

“They love him so much because this is the first time that a pope welcomes trans and gay people. They thank him because they have finally found a Church that has reached out to them,” said the nun of the Little Sisters of Jesus.

