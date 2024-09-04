Pope Francis: Indonesia’s High Birth Rate is an Example For Other Countries

'This might make one laugh, but there are some families that seem to prefer to have a cat or dog, but this, this doesn’t work,' Pope Francis added.

Pope Francis praised the high birth rate of Indonesia during his first official meeting with the country’s leaders on Wednesday, calling public attention to global demographics and sustainable growth policies in the Asian region.

Addressing Indonesian President Joko Widodo and civil leaders at the Istana Negara Presidential Palace Hall, the 87-year-old pontiff said the diverse nation’s high fertility rate should be an example for other countries around the world.

“Your nation has a high birth rate and please continue in this; you offer an example of this to other countries,” he said candidly, deviating from his prepared speech.

“This might make one laugh, but there are some families that seem to prefer to have a cat or dog, but this, this doesn’t work,” he added.

In May, Pope Francis repeated his particular concern for the “demographic winter” affecting Europe and other industrialized nations at the General State of the Birth Rate conference in Italy, warning politicians and business leaders that declining fertility rates will have dire consequences for the future.

While World Bank statistics show Indonesia’s birth rates have also steadily declined from 5.5 births per woman in 1960 to 2.2 births in 2002 — reflecting the wider global trend of declining national birth rates — the Asian nation is still above the 2.1 replacement level rate of fertility required for a country to maintain its population.

Pope Francis’ praise for Indonesian leaders’ “work of craftsmanship” for the country’s growth and development is similar to the esteem he expressed for Mongolian leaders one year ago during a visit to that country on his 43rd apostolic journey.

Last September, the Pope commended the “political foresight” of Mongolian leaders to be “at the service of a common development” for the people of the country.

According to a 2015 Demographic Research article, Mongolia experienced a marked “historical fertility change” during the 1960s and 1970s due to the country’s improved social and economic development and, in part, to strong pronatal government policies — which support motherhood and child health and education — implemented after World War II.

World Bank data currently shows Mongolia has a birth rate of 2.8. Family-friendly policies, including the “Order of Maternal Glory” award that provides additional government support for mothers with four or more children, have been in effect in Mongolia since 1957.

Throughout his pontificate, Pope Francis has called on world leaders and policymakers to introduce laws that prioritize the needs of families, youth, and future generations.

Following his morning engagement with Indonesia’s political leaders, Pope Francis attended a gathering with the young people of Scholas Occurrentes at the Centre of Graha Pemuda in Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are from different religions but we only have one God,” the Pope said to the children before saying a prayer at the end of the meeting. “A blessing is always a universal gesture of love — God bless each one of you. Bless all your desires. Bless your families. And bless your present and also your future.”